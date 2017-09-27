Sgt. Miller outstanding as Unit Prevention Leader

By Thomana Flores, ASAP Prevention Coordinator:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

Being a Unit Prevention Leader is not always an easy task. It is an additional duty noncommissioned officers take on and does not qualify as an Army Additional Skills Identifier.

Sgt. Kelsey Miller, assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, volunteered for the task despite the added responsibilities, and she is the Army Substance Abuse Program’s featured UPL this month.

Since graduating the UPL course in June, Miller has been diligent in ensuring her unit is consistently conducting substance and alcohol abuse training. Capt. Brandon Burner, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st BCT, 1st AD, and Miller’s unit commander, is a strong supporter of these efforts, ensuring personnel train and randomly test the unit on a regular basis.

UPLs are responsible for conducting four hours of required annual substance abuse awareness training for all Soldiers in their unit. This awareness training includes topics such as drinking and driving, illegal drug use, the phases of abuse and prescription drug use. UPLs drug test randomly and in an unpredictable manner. This includes weekends, while in the field and after hours.

On the brigade level, Lt. Col. Brian Hallberg, rear detachment commander, 1st BCT, 1st AD, collaborated with the ASAP Prevention and Risk Reduction team and organized a massive safety stand down for the entire brigade, consisting of 2,700 Soldiers. Gary Hoff, who lost a son to a drunken driver, spoke at the safety stand down, and working as part of the brigade’s public affairs office, Miller covered the event.

“The training was not the typical safety brief I feel the testimonial hit home harder because when Mr. Hoff spoke the pain in his voice was so real,” Miller said. “It is important that Soldiers receive substance training from different perspectives. People do not usually think of the family members, but they are survivors, they are victims too. This is the message Mr. Gary Hoff brought to our Soldiers.”

UPLs play a vital role in ensuring that all Soldiers are combat ready.

“It is important that we remain ready and aware at all times, our brothers and sisters in arms depend on it,” Miller said.

This is the type dedication and understanding required to be a successful Soldier and UPL. To become a UPL you must be an E-5 or above, have appointment orders from your commander and have a background check conducted. Do you have what it takes to be a UPL?

On behalf of Team ASAP, we would like to thank Miller and all Fort Bliss UPLs for their hard work in supporting the mission and keeping in line the Army values.

For more information, feel free to contact the ASAP. We are located in Bldg. 21000 Minue Dr. Our phone number is 744-5188.