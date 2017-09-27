MOUT widens training scope: 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, practices in urban terrain

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2o17)

Rolling right into the next phases of their training, Company B, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, focused Sept. 18 through Friday on squad training in an urban environment.

The week prior, the unit was in a field environment at the Doña Ana Range Complex as part of the initial squad movement drills training conducted with a live-fire exercise. The Soldiers had to dismount from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and maneuver through desert terrain to find their objective.

This week was a bit more challenging as the squad units would dismount from the Bradley Fighting Vehicles and perform Military Operations in Urban Terrain, often called MOUT, at the Kamal Jabour Training Complex, where hostile enemies met them with weapon fire. Soldiers practiced getting out of the vehicles and moving in on their objectives in close quarters to clear buildings and gather intelligence.

“Right now we are working as a company, but mostly as a team in a squad level. We are building it towards moving as a platoon, and eventually as a company, with the goal in mind of performing a brigade-level exercise,” said 1st. Lt. Tyler Creasman, a platoon leader assigned to Co. B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

The close quarters combat training helps not only the Soldiers become acclimated to urban warfare, but also helps the leaders think through where their threats might be be and how they will react to them.

“It’s mostly working through the synchronization of fighting in a complex, three-dimensional environment,” Creasman said. “This becomes a lot more complex once you add multiple stories, buildings at other angles.”

This realistic complex training is important for Soldiers to understand and be comfortable with at this small level and gradually build to the larger scale exercises and eventually take all their training and knowledge with them when they deploy.

“We want to feel like second nature, so when we deploy it’s not something complicated,” said Cpl. Spencer Mitchell, a squad leader assigned to Co. B, 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

As the unit progressively goes through their crawl, walk, run training in different scenarios and environments, they will learn to adapt to ever changing situations and figure out any areas of improved to become a fully functional mechanized fighting force before moving onto the next level.

It is particularly important that Soldiers practice training in an urban environment because more than one-half of the world’s population lives in urban areas, according to the U.S. Army, and United Nations population experts expect that percentage to jump to 66 percent by 2050.

The village at the Kamal Jabour Training Complex allows Soldiers to receive a real-world experience that will help no matter where they deploy throughout the world, Mitchell said.