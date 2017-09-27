Mail is vital for boosting morale of Soldiers in Afghanistan

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Some may say food and water are the only necessities a Soldier needs while deployed and during combat operations, but in most cases, it’s the billeting, food and mail that become vital to building morale of the Soldiers when they are thousands of miles away from home.

For the human resource specialists assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, conducting postal operations in a deployed environment, as an addition duty, can sometimes be difficult.

“The mail process can be hectic at times, but it is also enjoyable, especially having two hardworking Soldiers dedicated to the daily mail mission for the unit,” said 1st Lt. Dajah Davis, human resource officer and executive officer assigned to the HHC.

Although mail handling is an additional duty, the Soldiers assigned to the HHC are trained and always ready to support the mail mission.

“Mail handling is currently an additional duty for myself, Pfc. Tayna Eliza, a unit supply specialist, and Pfc. Kim Nguyen, human resource specialist, both with the HHC,” Davis said. “However, Nguyen and I are both 42s (human resource specialists) so it’s right in line with the duties that fall within our military occupational specialty.”

The morale of Soldiers directly impacts the mission, and mail is one of the small things Soldiers look forward to while deployed that can improve morale.

“The morale of the Soldiers directly effects the overall morale of the unit,” Davis said. “Once the unit mail list is sent, the unit mail room becomes an instant gathering spot. We receive the most mail on Sundays and Wednesdays, so I would guess that these two days are ‘high morale days.’”

Around 2 p.m. each day, Soldiers are glued to their computers and anxiously awaiting the arrival of the mail list. Once the mail list is published, Soldiers are excited and awaiting the opening of the mailroom. Receiving something as simple as a letter from home can brighten a Soldier’s day and build spirits after working long hours.

“I would say that Soldiers who receive mail from home feel loved and appreciated,” Davis said. “In a sense, the Soldier is receiving a piece of home in a package. With today’s technology of the internet, Wi-Fi, and social media, sending messages and talking on the phone to loved ones is more easily accessible than before. However, seeing your name on the mail list is an incomparable feeling.”

Mail from home and Amazon are not the only packages or letters Davis is responsible for delivering. During the 1st AD RSSB’s time in Afghanistan, the HHC mailroom has received more than 1,000 care packages from companies and people who support the troops.

“We have probably received well over 1,000 care packages alone from many different companies, schools, and organizations throughout the deployment,” Davis said. “We have even received 245 care packages in just one day. The care packages we receive often contain useful items and it’s like opening up a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get. All of the items in the care packages are organized within the company hallway for Soldiers to take at their discretion.”

Afghanistan can be a difficult place to get mail. With Soldiers located in austere environment, mail delivery and pick-up are few and far between; however, with Soldiers assigned to the 408th Human Resource Company, STB, mobile mail teams were created to provide support to those Soldiers who cannot get to a post office on a bigger base. These Soldiers travel around the country delivering and picking up packages during postal rodeos.

“Mail rodeos are definitely morale boosters for Soldiers because they get a taste of home, which connects them to their families, as well as sending mail back and sharing a bit of their deployed environment,” said Cpl. Joshua Alicea, a human resource specialist and reservist from the 408th HRC.

Alicea, who is a postal carrier in Queens, N.Y., when not on active duty, really understands how mail can build the morale of deployed Soldiers.

“Working for the postal service on the civilian side as a letter carrier helped me a lot in understanding both postal and Army regulations, as well as customer service,” Alicea said. “Working as a postal clerk on my rodeos has definitely been a great learning experience which will allow me to move up at the U.S. Postal Service as a finance clerk.”

Getting mail out to these austere environments allows Soldiers who are located on those bases to send and receive mail.

“The postal rodeos connect outlying forward operating bases and allows Soldiers to process mail at their base,” Alicea said. “Also it helps keep the mission rolling and helps connect back to families.”

Mail is one of the greatest morale builders for deployed Soldiers, but to get mail it takes dedicated Soldiers to work and oversee the mail-handling mission. This mission allows these Soldiers to understand the importance of connecting to their families back home.

“I personally feel grateful to receive mail from someone that I know,” Davis said. “Knowing that someone took the time out of their day to send a letter, postcard, or package is a wonderful feeling.”