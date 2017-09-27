Former Army staff sergeant, only female battalion commander in Afghanistan

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander of the Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, is the only active-duty Army female battalion commander currently serving in Afghanistan.

Husted enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1990, serving as an enlisted Soldier before receiving her commission as a second lieutenant in the Adjutant General’s Corps in 1999.

“I initially joined the National Guard during high school, but soon after transferred to the active component,” Husted said. “I served as an enlisted Soldier for a number of years, achieving the rank of a staff sergeant in the medical field. During this time, I served in various locations, including overseas in Germany and Korea.”

When Husted realized she wanted to be an officer, she started taking college courses and began attending Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University) in San Marcos, Texas, when her term of service expired. While there, she joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

“I graduated with a degree in exercise sports science and military history in December 1999, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Adjutant General’s Corps,” Husted said. “After officer basic course, I once again served in various assignments, both stateside and overseas, and have deployed three times, once to Kuwait and twice to Afghanistan. I was selected for battalion command in 2015, and took command of the STB in June 2016.”

Husted considers herself a role model for all the Soldiers in the battalion’s formations.

“I came from rough beginnings, and when I was enlisted I was just looking for an opportunity to attend college, but when I decided I wanted to be an officer, I knew I had to work for it,” Husted said. “Once I commissioned I knew that I wanted to be the type of leader who would build a team with trust, faith, and confidence and to accept reverse mentorship at any level.”

Husted has an impeccable military career, and her accomplishments include receiving the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, multiple Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Expert Field Medical Badge and the Parachutist Badge. However, not all her accomplishments are quantifiable.

“I have had many accomplishments that I am very proud of, like going to Airborne School and graduating at 40 years old,” Husted said. “But, one of my biggest accomplishments is being able to coach and mentor Soldiers and see them get promoted through the ranks and continue serving while having extremely successful careers. Knowing that I have been able to influence, offer guidance and mentorship to help direct Soldiers is what brings me more personal pride than anything else.”

One of Husted’s most recent accomplishments is being the only active-duty Army female battalion commander currently in Afghanistan.

“Well, first off, I was very humbled and honored that the Army selected me to be a battalion commander in the first place, and even more so when I realized that my unit was set to deploy,” Husted said. “The opportunity to lead a battalion during a named operation, in a combat environment, is something I don’t take lightly.”

Husted said she has never given being the only female, active-duty Army battalion commander in Afghanistan much thought.

“There are thousands of females serving admirably and honorably in Afghanistan right now, and numerous others in volatile locations around the world where the Army is deployed,” Husted said. “What I am doing is no different; I am just doing it at a different level. As the STB commander, I really don’t worry about being male or female, but I do worry about achieving my main goal, and that is to bring everyone home safe.”

Husted is married to Lt. Col. Patrick Husted, an Army public affairs officer who is the PAO for the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss. They have two children, a son, Chantz, and a daughter, Chayse.

Husted’s children are true troopers, being children of dual military parents.

“As part of a dual-military family, both of our children were born into the Army, so it is pretty much all they have ever known,” Husted said. “They are true military children, having lived through numerous moves and deployments and countless temporary duty stations and field training exercises. Both of our children understand that this is what we do, both mom and dad, so it is just the norm to them. I know they are very proud of what I have accomplished and what I do. At separate times, they have mentioned how some of their friends’ moms are able to do this or able to do that, but they have never been upset or bothered by what it is that I choose to do. Both think that the fact that their mom can jump out of airplanes and helicopters, is way cooler than being able to bake cupcakes for their class.”

Husted’s children are proud of what she does and what she has accomplished.

“There are some times I like her in the Army, then sometimes I don’t,” said Chayse. “I like that my mom is in the Army because she proves that women can do just as good in the military compared to men. I don’t like her being in the military some times because I don’t like her deploying. I do look up to her because she proves that she is a strong, independent woman and someday I want to be like her.”

Husted’s most rewarding position in her military career has been the commander of the STB.

“I have been in command of the STB for roughly 14 months, and I can say that it has been the most rewarding experience thus far in my more than 27 years in the Army,” Husted said. “It has not always been easy, but it has been a lot of fun, and I have learned more than I ever thought possible. I also want to add that any success I have enjoyed as a battalion commander so far is a direct result of all the great Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in the battalion because without them and their hard work none of this would be possible.”