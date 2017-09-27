Flying firepower: Btry. C, 2-3 FA Soldiers conduct sling-load ops

By Pfc. William Dickinson, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – In the distance, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter started to spin up, as Soldiers pulled their goggles to their eyes. The sting of hot sand and gale-force winds struck their faces as Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, ran to the open ramp of the helicopter. The Soldiers quickly took to their seats aboard the bird, and sat in silent excitement.

Soldiers assigned to Btry. C conducted howitzer sling-load operations here Sept. 13, to test their combat capabilities and prepare for live- fire exercises next week.

“We do it the way we were trained to fight,” said 1st Lt. Charlie Egan, assigned to Btry. C, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY. “So we’re trying to do it in a soft, fluidic way so that there’s no friction point, there’s no people missing their queues, no people that are having problems with getting on and off a helicopter. They’re going to be able to do it seamlessly so that when it is time to go down range, they are able to execute.”

This training gave Soldiers the chance to practice their skills at more of a battle pace, Egan said. They progressed from helicopter loading and unloading to ground hookup and were expected to improve with each repetition.

“It allows people to practice their hook-up technique,” Egan said. “It allows people to practice loading themselves into a helicopter, and it allows people to gain some experience lifting off the ground because a lot of people don’t get enough experience in that.”

For many of the Soldiers, conducting the training for the first time was an eye opening experience as to what their jobs could be like down range.

“This (exercise) allows us to get the preparations in place so that the drills become automatic and not just making our way through it slowly and gradually,” Egan said. “We’re actually able to do it more fluidly.”

As their training cycle continues, the artillerymen from DIVARTY will be expected to learn quickly, as their training becomes more complicated and more applicable to operations in a deployed environment.

“We’re going to have to be able to hook up a howitzer, carry it by helicopter, and then drop it down and be able to shoot at a moment’s notice,” Egan said.

Overall, Egan was impressed by what he saw from the Soldiers and expects them to meet any and all future training benchmarks.

“I thought it was efficiently performed,” Egan said. “I thought it was a well-rehearsed concept of how to do an elevator drill.”

The Soldiers will be in the field this week continuing howitzer sling-load training and adding a live-fire component to their exercise.