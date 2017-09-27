1st AD RSSB provides logistical support to Farah EAP

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

FARAH, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, provided logistical support to units conducting an expeditionary advisory package here Sept. 14 through 27.

“The mission for the 1st AD RSSB was to provide the necessary classes of supplies and personnel that we can,” said 1st Lt. Jason Kim, transportation officer, 746th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 1st AD RSSB. “In this instance, it was Class I (food, rations, and water) in the form of Meals, Ready to Eat. The 1st AD RSSB also coordinated for the Class III (petroleum, oils and lubricants) with fuel being brought in through the NATO Support Procurement Agency that is a contracting agency used by NATO. We also coordinated some of the machinery coming in, such as forklifts, to assist with the mission.”

The 1st AD RSSB also provided an administrative logistics, on-ground, officer in charge who kept accountability of supplies arriving and on ground.

“I can paint a logistical piece to the 1st AD RSSB and the Train, Advise and Assist Command-West,” Kim said. “On previous EAPs they didn’t have an ALOG OIC, and they were getting different numbers about how much supplies they have from the units on ground, and there was no specific person who was consolidating that information, verifying that information for accuracy. With having an ALOG OIC, I’ve been able to be the focal point for receiving all commodities and organizing all of it to ensure that it is being distributed and used to its fullest capacity.”

Having an ALOG OIC saved the Army time, money and resources.

“Yes, it saves the military money due to less waste of supplies,” Kim said. “I believe that just the act of getting supplies onto an aircraft to drop-off, you have to pay for the fuel and supplies and constantly have to upkeep the aircraft, and if the supplies that come in don’t get used, then it goes to waste. It also saves a lot of effort on the Soldiers part, because having one person organizing, the supplies we can better schedule Soldiers work shift to make sure they don’t become burned out or overused by having someone such as myself on ground.”

The Soldiers not only provided a logistical part of the EAP mission, but also helped with additional missions on the forward operating base.

“The team from the 1st AD RSSB had several objectives for this particular EAP,” said Sgt. Christopher Schlagel, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 1st AD RSSB. “We are here to provide forward logistical support in support of the EAP here in Farah, as well as a generator mechanic, and a wheeled vehicle mechanic and a fueler. Along with providing maintenance, our team out here has also emphasized safety around the base, provided security escorts for local nationals coming onto base, helped establish a supply support activity for Class II (clothing and equipment) and Class I supplies, and helped with the unloading of supplies from incoming aircraft.”

The Soldiers from the 1st AD RSSB had a powerful impact on the EAP mission, with their dedication to the mission success.

“It feels great to be out here and to be part of this mission that I was privileged to be a part of the planning portion all the way through the execution,” Kim said. “It’s hard work, but it’s why I joined the Army. The first few days were tough with the logistical piece, but now it’s been smoothed out and running better than what it has been in other EAPs, and I am taking that to mean that the efforts of my team and I out here have been impactful on the mission.”