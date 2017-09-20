CAB unit helps save infants during Harvey support

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017)

After returning from supporting the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Soldiers assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, look back on their time there as a learning experience – one they can look back on with pride.

A big highlight for the unit was a transfer of baby formula desperately needed at a neonatal intensive care unit.

“The next day the doctors called us back and told us they had saved some critical infants who were in desperate need of that formula,” said 1st Lt. Danielle McDermott, a platoon leader assigned to Co. C, 2nd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD. “We all were really excited for this. It was one of our proudest moments out there.”

Initially the Army tasked the unit as a search and rescue party to support the natural disaster response. When they arrived, they found themselves completing a different set of objectives.

“Initially we were sent out there to be a search and rescue task force, but we ended up doing patient transfers for areas where people couldn’t get medical care and for dialysis patients,” McDermott said.

The unit did do their share of searching for survivors on top of patient transfers, McDermott said. However, the unit didn’t find anyone who needed an airlift from their positions, aside from the patient transfers.

The unit sent 30 personnel and seven aircraft. Aside from a couple veteran Soldiers who had previous real-world experience supporting a natural disaster in the United States, it was the first time getting to respond to this type of situation. The unit is tasked with being a national disaster response unit for the next year and a half.

Capt. Daniel Gruenstern, a platoon leader assigned to Co. C, 2nd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD, said it was a great opportunity for most of us to respond to a real world disaster and to learn from it in case something else every occurs.

“Although we were initially sent out to do search and rescue and we conducted a different set of missions, we learned how to set ourselves up and be more,” Gruenstern said.