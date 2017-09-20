1st AD best medic competition: NCOs take top two spots

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

Staff Sgt. Cory Glasgow, assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and Sgt. Cara Chapman, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, took the top two spots, respectively, in the 1st Armored Division’s Best Medic Competition here Sept. 8.

The pair will travel as a team to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, in late October to compete in the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition.

The three-day competition, Sept. 6 through 8, began with nine medical professionals ranging from the rank of specialist to first lieutenant, but one competitor had to leave because of a family emergency.

The competition is a mentally and physically challenging event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Upon arrival to Bulldog Field, competitors noticed there was a sergeant major lurking in the ranks.

“It’s unusual to see a command sergeant major compete in a competition; however, I want to show young Soldiers you can still lead from the front no matter how many times you get promoted, or how old you get,” said Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Gutierrez, assigned to the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here. “There is a stereotype that once you’re a senior NCO you just have to sit behind a desk.”

Although Gutierrez had the highest overall score, he would not be allowed to be an official contestant.

The competition began with a nonstandard Army physical fitness test, in which competitors conducted push-ups, sit-ups and a five-mile run.

Next, the competitors received a quick demonstration on four types of knots and had 15 minutes to practice them before they were evaluated.

“The knot tying was pretty difficult because it had to be precise, and for most of us, it was our first time or it had been a while since any of us has tied knots,” said Spc. Severo Rodriguez, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd BCT, 1st AD.

After the performance evaluation, competitors headed to the Air Assault Obstacle Course. Each participant received a score for every successful obstacle negotiated.

Immediately following the Air Assault course, competitors were faced with the confidence course, and a few participants had trouble navigating some of the obstacles.

“A few of the obstacles were kind of tough for me because of my height,” Chapman said. “It’s pretty hard to get your legs over those logs when you’re 5’1.”

Chapman, however, wasn’t fazed – still coming in second overall.

Other events included a functional fitness test in gear, warrior task lanes, day and night urban orienteering, a 50-question written examination, 800-meter casualty evacuation, weapons qualification, culminating in a 12-mile road march.

Although the competition was close, only Glasgow and Chapman will be heading to Fort Sam Houston where they will become teammates.

Luckily for Chapman, this won’t be the first time Glasgow has been in this situation.

The last two years he has finished eighth and seventh overall.

“It would mean the world to me if we were able to win it all,” Glasgow said. “But, if I don’t get first place, I’ll be back until I do!”