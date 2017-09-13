Training in desert environment prepares Soldiers for CENTCOM

By Jonathan (Jay) Koester and Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

Four U.S. Army Reserve units deployed from here Sept. 2 for a nine-month mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

Soldiers assigned to the Forward Support Company and the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 458th Engineer Battalion, from Johnstown, Pa.; the 770th Engineer Company, headquartered in Penn Yan, N.Y.; the 279th Engineer Utilities Detachment from Saint Charles, Mo.; and the A2 Platoon, 461st Human Resources Company, headquartered in Decatur, Ga., departed from the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group on two flights, one in the early morning hours and one near midnight.

“We will do mission planning, mission sustainment and operations, allocating resources and assets to missions as required and planning for future operations,” said Capt. Kenneth Granzeier, commander, HHC 458th Eng. Bn. “We will be doing a combined effort in multiple locations and supporting all the companies deploying here today.”

First Lt. Alexander Petecca, a platoon leader assigned to the 770th Eng. Co., said his unit will be working on horizontal construction projects in the Middle East. The company focuses on drainage and building the foundation for buildings, helipads, airfields and other projects.

The training they received here, supported by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and 5th Armored Brigade, prepared them well for the mission ahead, Petecca said.

“It was definitely challenging at points,” he said. “We brought in a lot of Soldiers from other places, so this is the first real time we got to train with all of them at once. It was good to establish the (standing operating procedures) … and get into a military rhythm.”

Sgt. Isaiah Wood, a squad leader assigned to the 770th Eng. Co., agreed that the unit’s Soldiers were well-trained and ready.

“We got some technical practice, and lots of tactical brush-up from the (observer-controllers),” he said. “They taught us how to blend the two, and how to take the technical proficiency that we have as operators and merge that with being tactically proficient on the job sites.”

First Lt. Jesse Michael Kochara, commander, FSC, 458th Eng. Bn., said his unit has many Soldiers deploying for the first time.

“They are extremely excited,” he said. “A lot of them have been on waiting lists to deploy for the past five or six years, and now they finally have their chance. Their families are really supportive of them, so things are looking good.”

Several Soldiers assigned to the A2 Platoon, 461st HR Co., said getting used to the desert heat was an important part of preparing them for deploying to the Middle East.

“We learned a lot,” said Spc. Ennun Q. Walker, a human resources specialist assigned to the 461st HR Co. “We definitely went through some acclimation to weather because this is some kind of supreme heat. The information that was disseminated was really good. It brought us a lot closer together and prepared us for the mission.”

First Lt. Shawn Allen, commander, A2 Platoon, 461st HR Co., said his unit is close knit after being together for almost a year. His said his Soldiers are excited for the mission ahead.

“We arrived here on the 10th of August, and we’ve just really been going at it since we got here,” Allen said. “We had to do some online training requirements, then we moved out to McGregor Range (N.M.) where we got accustomed to the heat and being in a desert environment.

“We did some training that we have never experienced before, because as an HR company, we’re more of a support element,” he said. “We’re inside most of the time instead of in the field. We did rollover training, and everyone was excited to get that experience. We took it seriously because it’s a real-life scenario that happens overseas. I think overall the training went well.”

Capt. Francisco Arocho, commander, 279th EUD, is excited to see the many talents of the detachment perform in country.

“I like to tell people we are a Swiss Army knife of engineering construction. I have carpenters, masons, electricians, plumbers, heavy equipment operators, surveyors, concrete and asphalt guys. I even have a cook,” Arrocho said. “Our guys can basically build anything. Our main thing is we’ll be completing job orders, facility maintenance and stuff like that on forward operating bases.”

Overall, morale was high for the human resource professionals and engineers departing to missions throughout the Middle East. Having completed weeks of tactical training and preparations, Soldiers are eager to take on the challenges of mission in theater.

“Soldiers are ready and eager to get moving, to get the mission rolling,” Granzeier said. “We have a lot of positive morale and momentum, and we hope to sustain that; bring everyone home safe and sound.”