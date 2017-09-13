New Army mission to greet MP company in Saudi Arabia

By Jonathan (Jay) Koester, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

The 341st Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., deployed from here Sept. 7, on their way to Saudi Arabia to take over a force protection mission from the Air Force.

Joining them on the flight out of the Silas L. Copeland Arrival Departure Airfield Control Group was the 791st Engineer Detachment, an eight-member forward engineer support team heading to Baghdad, Iraq.

The military police of the 341st are taking over a force protection mission from the Air Force at Eskan Village Air Force Compound in Saudi Arabia. Because the unit will be the first Army unit to take on the mission, extra preparation was necessary, culminating in about five weeks of training at McGregor Range, N.M., with Task Force Stallion, supported by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

Capt. Felipe Marquez, commander, 341st MP Co., said early preparation with the task force made the training here more productive and realistic.

“Luckily, we met with Task Force Stallion in November during a joint assessment at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas,” Marquez said. “So we had the chance to discuss doing mission-specific training. In the months following, we continued to adjust what the mission could be and what the training should be like. … Task Force Stallion supported that training every step of the way. We trained in our mission parameters, to include base defense, force protection, anti-terrorism measures and protective security detail.”

Marquez said the use of Forward Operating Base Westbrook on McGregor Range allowed them to train realistically for their mission.

“It’s a great place to facilitate such training,” Marquez said. “It’s not a typical FOB, but it does give you the opportunity to work on basic base defense methods.”

First Sgt. Gregory Allen Korsen, first sergeant, 341st MP Co., said after 10 months of preparation, including a command team site visit to Saudi Arabia, the unit’s Soldiers were highly motivated and ready to take on the mission.

“Probably 60 percent of our unit is 18 to 22 years old, and the majority have never been deployed,” Korsen said. “Only about 10 percent of the unit’s Soldiers have a deployment under their belt, so we have a lot of eager Soldiers, excited, motivated and ready to go.”

As for the eight members of the forward engineer support team of the 791st Eng. Det., Maj. Michael Huntanar, commander of the team, said they are ready for their mission, as well. The team from Fort Drum, N.Y., will design and assess engineering projects in Iraq.

“We’ve been preparing for this deployment since the beginning of the year,” Huntanar said. “We’ve only been at Fort Bliss for two weeks, but our team was certified at the Key Resolve exercise in South Korea. We’ve also done a lot of individual training.”

Capt. Gerardo Siniscalchi, architect, 791st Eng. Det., said everyone on the team is a professional engineer of some sort in their civilian life. As members of the U.S. Army Reserve, they will now spend nine months deployed using those skills for the Army.

“We go a little forward of the maneuver units and do infrastructure assessments to make sure they can put their LSAs (logistics support areas) where they want,” Siniscalchi said. “When units move into a certain location, we’re the ones who determine if it’s going to work for them. Are the buildings OK? Is there enough electricity? Is there enough plumbing? Can the roads handle it? We can then give them options. If the location they want doesn’t work, we can tell them, ‘You have plenty of this stuff, but you just need to add this to make it work.’ And we do the cost piece, so they can analyze that.”

Well-trained and prepared, the U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 341st MP Co. and the 791st Eng. Det. were ready to leave Fort Bliss and get started on their missions.