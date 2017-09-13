Fort Bliss celebrates Oktoberfest

By Jonathan Le Blanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

Hundreds from the Fort Bliss and El Paso community came out to Biggs Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Oktoberfest with Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and members of the German Air Force stationed here.

“It is important to us to keep Oktoberfest as authentic as we can. We want people to really feel like they are in Munich,” said Sarrah Morgan, a marketing assistant for FMWR.

Fort Bliss has been celebrating Oktoberfest for the past 60 to 70 years with the help of the GAF. Attendees have the opportunity to taste authentic German beers and eat a plate of German food. Entertainment included the GAF’s Schuhplattler dance group and Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express, from New Braunfels, Texas. In addition, vendors sold German themed hats and goodies and a free photo booth was available.

Fort Bliss goes the extra mile to keep with tradition and authenticity of Germany’s Oktoberfest intact, Morgan said.

“We really hope people come out and have a great time enjoying the food, beer and music,” Morgan said.

More than just providing fun, the event helps hold the connection the Army has with the GAF here that dates back to the 1950s.

Col. Steve Murphy, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, said Friday he has had a great deal of experience with Germany and Oktoberfest, having been stationed in Germany with his family as a child, and then stationed there as a Soldier himself.

“Oktoberfest here at Fort Bliss has really exceeded my expectations. It’s really hard to imagine how difficult it is to replicate an Oktoberfest in Germany, here in West Texas,” Murphy said. “The MWR team that was in charge of putting it together, from the beer tent to the music to the food, they really did a fantastic job.”

Oktoberfest is about coming out to enjoy a night of food, drinks, music and fun with friends and family to experience the German culture, participants said.

Mary Bonnell, a veteran of the festivities stateside and in Germany, said she can’t get enough.

“My favorite parts of Oktoberfest is the music and the people,” Bonnell said.” I’m going to attend two of the days.”