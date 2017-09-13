Bliss Happenings September 14, 2017

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

Office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday during a unit function, and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tuition assistance: Friday (until 11:59 p.m. eastern standard time) is the last day for Soldiers to request tuition assistance funding for classes that begin on or before Sept. 30, due to the Army’s fiscal year close-out. There will be no exceptions. Soldiers will be able to enroll in FY2017 classes after Friday using the self-pay functionality to pay for enrollments out-of-pocket. HQ ACES will not flip any self-funded classes to TA funded classes Soldiers register for after Friday with a start date between Saturday and Sept. 30. This does not impact requests for courses starting on or after Oct. 1 (FY2018 enrollments). Contact your school for additional information.

EPCC Fort Bliss: An open house for the new El Paso Community College office on Fort Bliss is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the Fort Bliss Education Center, Bldg. 641 Taylor Road. Find out about all the great services EPCC provides active duty, veterans and dependents. Refreshments and prizes for everyone.

Parent workshops: William Beaumont Army Medical Center Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services is presenting a series of parent workshops. “Understanding Mental Illnesses, Their Symptoms and Diagnosis,” is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Bliss Elementary School, 4401 Sheridan Road; “Bullying Children with Special Needs,” is from 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Powell Elementary School, 4750 Ellerthorpe Ave.; “Intervention for Adolescent Alcohol and Substance Abuse” is from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8 at the Family Readiness Center, 250 Club Road; and “Healthy Coping Strategies for Parents during the Holidays,” is from 10 a.m.-noon at the FRC. Contact Lashonda Bogan, outreach coordinator, at lashonda.d.bogan.civ@mail.mil or 742-5023 to RSVP or ask questions.

Job Fair: RecruitMilitary is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The event will feature more than 100 job opportunities in management, sales, logistics, engineering and more. See event attendee list at http://rmvets.com/FortBliss_Exhibitors_0917. 513-683-5020

Legal clinic for parents: Military and family law attorneys and representatives from the Attorney General’s Office will discuss common questions and concerns during a free legal clinic for military parents from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 26 at Army Community Service, 2494 Ricker Road. The attorneys and representatives, however, cannot represent attendees or give legal advice. Child care provided at the Main CDS for attendees; children must be registered with CYSS. Registration information at http://www.blissmwr.com/centralregistration/. 568-7141

DHR training holiday: The Directorate of Human Resources will have a Columbus Day training holiday and will have reduced operations Oct. 6; will be closed Oct. 9; and will open for normal operations Oct. 10. The points of contact are: Military Personnel Division at 568-3302; ASAP at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149; the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817; the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831; the SFL-TAP at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Deployed Spouse Support Group: A support group for spouses of deployed Soldiers is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays at the installation chaplain’s office at 448 Pershing Road. Build friendships, discuss relevant topics and receive encouragement during the deployment. For more information, contact Hannah Nielsen at 261-3282.

ICE comments: Use your voice and tell us how we are doing. Fort Bliss has an outlet available so you can provide feedback. That outlet is the Interactive Customer Evaluation program and it is available online at http://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=435. This is a tool we use to help us improve the services provided to you. It can be used for negative and positive comments. You can remain anonymous or you can list your contact information. Listing your contact information allows us to provide you feedback on your questions. So be sure to use your voice and let us know how we are doing. Good or bad, we appreciate your input.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll in classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. Friday during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. It’s the matter of your money. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 20. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Yappy Hour: It’s Yappy Hour time at the Samuel Adams Pub Patio from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22. Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and drinks available for purchase at the pub. There will be yummy snacks for your four-legged friends. This month’s theme is Disney Tails. Dress up your magical pup because the best dressed wins a prize. 569-7294

Car Buying, the Smart Way: Learn the best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Identify what costs to consider as a part of car ownership. Review internet tools and resource guides. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Catchin’ Fireflies.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Doggy Swim Day: Friendly, up-to-date vaccinated pups are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sun. Proof of vaccinations need to be shown at time of entrance, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Community Pool. The fee is $2 per dog; pet parents are free. For safety reasons children ages 5 and younger are not allowed at the event. Ages 18 and older are allowed in the pool. 569-7294

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23 in the MakerSpace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a rolling pin. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

First-Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? Are you confused on the entire process? Do you need help in finding a home that suits your family’s needs? Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 26. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Dinner on a Dime: Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. Whether you have a new budget or you are looking for ways to save more money, the kitchen is a great place to start. If you are committed to cooking more efficiently, then you probably already know that eating at home, rather than at a restaurant saves money. Class is at the Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road, at 11 a.m. Sept. 28. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Bunco Bliss: It’s time to play Bunco Bliss. Come by and play at the Pershing Pub from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28 and enjoy snacks, prizes and drinks. Reservations are recommended, tickets are $15. It’s open to the public, ages 18 and older. 781-6809

TSP, the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 29. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Come to Army Community Service and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class is at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer at the Spouse Information Exchange from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Family Resilience Center, 250 Club Road. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com; search “Info. Exchange.” 569-5500

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 10 for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Halloween Hill.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants; the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Go Youth

Military Child of the Year: Operation Homefront is accepting 2018 Military Child of the Year nominations through Dec. 4. All awards will be presented at a recognition gala April 19, 2018, in the nation’s capital. 2018 will be the 10th anniversary of the Military Child of the Year awards, with 42 military children honored since 2008. For details, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org.

Acting classes: Registration continues Saturday for acting classes at El Paso KIDS-N-CO. Acting classes are a great way to get kids introduced to theater if they’re new. They’re also a great way to hone and improve skills. Classes are geared toward kids ages 5-15. Taught by well-known theater director, actress and teacher Vanessa Keyser, classes are from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 18, on the campus of First Presbyterian Church, 1340 Murchison. Tuition is $180. 274-8797

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Sept. 30 at Mickelsen Community Library and create with your imagination. There will be sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., and supplies will be provided. One session per child (between the ages of 2-12). Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. Cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

New East El Paso women’s cycling group: Ready to make new friends, have fun and get in shape? We’re just getting started. Beginners who want to be part of a mutually supportive, fun and friendly group are encouraged to join. Ride one block or 20 miles – it’s up to you. Go at your own pace but have someone by your side to encourage you to take it to the next level. Ladies of all ages, skill levels and riding styles welcome. 373-7361

El Paso Holocaust Museum: The museum will hold its next installment of, “Speak Out: A Time and Place for Action,” called “Rebirth, A Discussion on Immigration,” at 5:30 p.m. today at the museum, 715 N. Oregon. The discussion will focus on local immigration historically and contemporarily. RSVP to Jamie Flores at 351-0048 or jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org.

Military Order of the World Wars: The Military Order of the World Wars, El Paso Chapter, will host its monthly social at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Great American Land and Cattle Company Restaurant, located in the northeast near Cohen Stadium. The theme will be “Get Reacquainted” and a national preparedness message will be presented. Come early and join the fun. 755-4038

Oliver Lee Memorial State Park: The Oliver Lee Memorial State Park in Alamogordo, N.M., is temporarily closed so officials can rehabilitate a well at the park. Officials expect the work to be done by Saturday, but the work could take longer, so call first to confirm. (575) 437-8284

ROWC fashion show: The Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club will host their annual Fall Fashion Show Luncheon at noon Tuesday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, East Fort Bliss. Dress Barn will provide the fashions, and door prizes will be awarded. Guests welcome. Cost: $22 per person and tables of eight available for reservation. Reservations are required by Friday with a check for $22 payable to ROWC and mailed to 867 Dulce Tierra Dr., El Paso, 79912. 852-9151

El Paso Chopin Festival: The festival features three concerts in September and October at the National Memorial Theater, 800 S. San Marcial, El Paso. Ning An will perform on Sept. 23; Mei-Ting Sun will perform Oct. 7 and El Paso’s own Lucy Scarbrough will perform Oct. 21. Ages 6 and up are welcome. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. The lobby opens at 6 p.m. and the theater opens at 6:30 p.m. Free (donations appreciated).

Discover El Paso: The Discover El Paso Association will hold its annual awards presentation luncheon at the El Paso Country Club, 5000 Country Club Road, Sept. 26. The event will recognize members of the community who have provided exemplary service for the community. Call 598-6376 to make a reservation no later than Wednesday.

White Sands reopening: After being closed for more than three years, the Dune Life Nature and Playa trails and visitor facilities along Dunes Drive in White Sands National Monument are open to the public. Areas within the four-mile safety corridor of the monument’s main access road were closed Feb. 7, 2014, when an unmanned U.S. Air Force QF-4E Phantom II jet from Holloman Air Force Base crashed there. After an initial cleanup by the Air Force, the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range handled the removal of soil contaminated by fuel and oil from the crash site. In August, the New Mexico Environment Department approved the cleanup and determined that remediation was complete.

Lunch for business owners: NFIB/Texas, the state’s largest small business advocacy association, will host the annual free Learn@Lunch series around the state of Texas that will feature legislative updates on state and federal issues impacting business, workers’ compensation information, workplace safety and other business resources. The one in El Paso is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the El Paso Marriott, 1600 Airway Blvd. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/LearnAtLunch2017.

MOAA: The El Paso Military Officers Association of America, in conjunction with the Fort Bliss Retiree Advisory Council, will hold a Pre-Retiree Appreciation Day reception and dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Underwood Golf Course. Brooke Goldberg, deputy director of government relations, MOAA, will be the keynote speaker. Members and guests of the following organizations are invited: El Paso Chapter MOAA, Desert Sun Chapter 30, Society of Military Widows, Military Order of World Wars, Gold Star Wives of America. Reservations are required by Sept. 22. Cost: $25 per person. Mail check payable to: MOAA, El Paso Chapter, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX, 79906-1044. Online reservations at: http://elpasomoaa.org/calendar_day.asp?date=9/25/2015&event=227. For more information, call Col. Bob Pitt at 533-5111 or Lt. Col. Bill Moore at 842-9650.

Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta: The 13th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Tom Mays Park in the Franklin Mountains. The event will celebrate the natural wonders of the Franklin Mountains with demonstrations, guided tours, guest speakers and informational booths. 240-3311

Healing Side by Side Walk: The District Attorney’s Office invites you to participate in the 10-mile walk across the city on Oct. 1, beginning at 7 a.m. The walk begins at the downtown County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio and will end at the Crime Victims’ Memorial Park, 610 N. Yarbrough. Be a voice against crime by supporting this event. www.epcounty.com/walk or 546-2091

‘The Addams Family’: Tickets are on sale for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family,” from Oct. 13-29. Everybody’s favorite weird and wonderful family comes to devilishly delightful life in this production that is spooky, but appropriate for all ages. www.utep.edu/udt or 747-6060

Dia de la Hispanidad Gala: The ninth annual Dia de la Hispanidad Gala dinner is at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Coronado Country Club. Billed as an “international foodie’s paradise,” the dinner will also feature La Emi Arte Flamenco and other entertainment. Cost: $150 for nonmembers and $125 for members. Tickets available at www.border-heritage.com. 274-9563

2018 Army OCS Alumni Association Reunion: The U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Alumni Association 2018 Reunion is March 25-29, 2018, in Columbus, Ga. The association represents all Army officers commissioned through any OCS, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga., 31901. 1-706-324-1800. Refer to the OCS web site at https://www.ocsalumni.org for information updates or contact Nancy Ionoff, (813) 917-4309.

Tactical and Tech Day: The Fort Bliss Tactical and Tech Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. To fill out a technology suggestion form, visit http://www.ncsi.com/docs/technology-suggestion-form.pdf. To see a list of exhibiting companies or register, visit www.federalevents.com/fortbliss.