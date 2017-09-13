Active shooter on post Fort Bliss conducts full-scale training exercise

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017)

In an effort to ensure Fort Bliss and corresponding agencies are ready to respond to an emergency, the installation conducted a full-scale training exercise here Sept. 6 and 7. Installation officials conduct the exercise annually, with a different scenario each year.

“The exercises test our capabilities to respond to any type of threat that may happen to Fort Bliss,” said Donald Patterson, installation emergency manger, Fort Bliss.

Officials based this year’s full-scale exercise on emergency response to an active shooter within the military installation. The simulation took place at McGregor Range, N.M., Sept. 7.

Col. Steve Murphy, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, said he was eager for this opportunity to test the installation’s response readiness.

“Today we are leveraging our emergency services in garrison and installations services to respond to an emergency,” Murphy said. “We have not only our military police entities, but also our fire and emergency service entities. We are leveraging our criminal investigation division, and we are utilizing our 5th Armored Brigade to simulate the threat, as well as our unit response force from 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division.”

This type of emergency response training allows agencies to work together to see any capability gaps they might have corresponding with one another and create a resolution for a real-world situation.

“This allows us to create a product, so that I as a garrison commander and a senior commander here at Fort Bliss will be confident in our ability to respond to any situation,” Murphy said.

Sgt. Deshaun Thornton, assigned to the 212th Military Police Company at Fort Bliss, played the role of a negotiator with the active shooter. Thornton experienced a real-world active shooter situation few years ago.

“Doing exercises like this is good practice to get everyone up to speed in case of a real-world scenario,” Thornton said.