‘Team Deuce’ on call:

By 2nd Lt. Keith Allred 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017)

Soldiers and leaders assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, “Team Deuce,” 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, assumed Global Response Force from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

The battalion assuming GRF means they have to be prepared to deploy on short notice to anywhere in the world to defend assets from airborne threats. To be ready to answer that call, Team Deuce has been training here non-stop since January and will continue to train through the GRF responsibility.

For example, Battery A’s Patriot launching station reload crews have trained and certified reloading using the Guided Missile Transport, and now train to reload with a second piece of equipment, the forklift.

“The forklift is quicker at reloading than the GMT and provides the battery with the means of reloading two launching stations at a time, using both pieces of equipment,” said Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Lee, a Patriot launching station operator and maintainer and forklift reload instructor. “Overall, it enhances our mission readiness to train on multiple techniques of reloading the launching station.”

A forklift reload crew consists of five Soldiers who work together to safely move missile cans that weigh up to 4,300 pounds on and off the launching stations.

“The forklift requires constant communication between all crew members to safely maneuver the missile cans. The procedure is challenging and everyone on the crew has to work together to be successful,” said Pfc. Cody Kirian, a Patriot launching station operator and maintainer.

In addition to ensuring its Soldiers are prepared to deploy, Team Deuce must do the same for its equipment. The battalion is taking a month to perform a technical inspection on all of their Patriot systems, vehicles and communications equipment.

“I think that TIs are crucial for a unit that is about to deploy,” said Spc. Marcus McCall, a Company E wheeled vehicle mechanic attached to Btry. A. “It’s an in-depth look at the equipment and there are so many eyes on it that it makes it hard for faults to go unnoticed. Compared to the TIs I’ve been a part of in the past, this one has been the smoothest and most well organized.”

Although the primary purpose of the TI is to confirm all of the equipment is prepared for deployment, it also serves as a venue to train the maintenance personnel within the battalion.

McCall reflects on his experience during the ongoing TI and all of his fellow mechanics are continuing to learn more about their profession during the operation.

“My favorite part of the TI is that it provides an opportunity for mechanics from all the batteries with different experiences and strengths to share knowledge amongst each other,” McCall said. “I always learn something new when I walk away from a TI and I gain a piece of knowledge I can pass on to the next mechanic.”

With more than two months remaining for the battalion to be on GRF assumption, Soldiers and leaders continue to work every day to maintain maximum readiness. When the United States calls for defense against aerial threats anywhere on the globe, Team Deuce will be there to answer.