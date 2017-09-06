State of the Military Address Brig. Gen. Landes highlights readiness and community partnerships

By Virginia Reza , Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017)

Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, highlighted Soldier readiness and community partnerships during the 2017 State of the Military Address at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center here Aug. 30.

Nearly 600 people attended the event, and KTSM, Channel 9 Facebook Live broadcasted it as it happened.

Outside the Centennial, Fort Bliss Soldiers and a generous array of military equipment welcomed visitors, giving them an opportunity to learn about, climb on and photograph the Army’s fighting machines.

In addition, Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, made a surprise appearance from Iraq, through a video conference. He took the opportunity to ask the crowd to keep the victims of Hurricane Harvey in their thoughts and prayers and to thank the chamber for their continued partnership with Fort Bliss.

“This is your Army; we can’t generate an Army ready to fight and win without your support,” White said. “Fort Bliss is the premiere platform and we need your help to keep it that way.”

During his address, Landes talked about the various worldwide Army missions and the importance of combat-ready forces. He shared Soldiers’ stories describing their resilience, sacrifice and quick adaptation and response.

Perhaps the most current example Landes gave was of the Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers who, as soon as they came back from the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., were immediately redeployed to Houston to assist with the Hurricane Harvey tragedy.

“They unpacked, repacked and conducted air evacuations in Houston within 72 hours of being notified,” Landes said proudly.

Landes ended his remarks by thanking the El Paso community for their friendship and all they do for Soldiers and their families.

“Without this city’s support we wouldn’t be what we are today, a pillar of readiness and great place to live,” Landes said. “I hope … you understand the effort we put into building ready Soldiers here, how hard we work to take care of our Army families and how grateful we are to you for everything you’ve done for us.”

The luncheon culminated with an award presentation to the noncommissioned officer and Soldier of the Year, Sgt. Vicente Torres-Vasquez and Spc. George Kinsey, respectively, both assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, who were recognized for earning the Best Iron Soldier title.

Landes and Richard Dayoub, president and CEO of the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, held a press conference immediately following the luncheon, and members of the media interviewed them.

During interviews, Landes and Dayoub stressed the importance of Soldier readiness and the El Paso and Fort Bliss partnership.

“The key to the relationship that the community has with Fort Bliss goes to the leadership that we have,” Dayoub said. “While I might be stepping down in a few months, that relationship with me is not going away. Those partnerships remain, our friendships remain and support that we provide to one another transcends.”