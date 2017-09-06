Soldiers listen as father of DWI victim talks

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017)

One of the most devastating experiences one may face is losing a child. Gary Hoff, a semi-retired El Paso native, lived through this when a drunken driver killed his 29-year-old son, Garett Robert Hoff, on Aug. 20, 2014. Hoff shared his experience with the Soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during a close-out formation on Ready First Field here Aug. 31.

Instead of the typical commander-led safety brief, Ready First leadership decided to deliver something different to the Soldiers getting ready to embark on their Labor Day weekend adventures.

“Driving drunk is unacceptable. I am not telling you not to drink; I am telling you to drink responsibly and I am telling you not to get behind the wheel,” said Lt. Col. Brian P. Hallberg, rear detachment commander, 1st BCT, 1st AD.

After an introduction by Hallberg, Hoff, clad in an orange and white jumpsuit that said “MADD A VICTIM FOR LIFE,” stood in front of the Soldiers. MADD refers to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization. As they looked on in wonder, he opened his speech by explaining he wears the jumpsuit because that is what the man that killed his son wore in court.

“The uniform that you are wearing is the greatest uniform in the world,” Hoff said. “You don’t want to wear this uniform that I am wearing. You don’t want to wake up in a jail cell wearing this orange jumpsuit.”

During a traditional safety brief, the unit’s commander talks about the dos and don’ts of the weekend ahead, and typically Soldiers are more focused on thoughts of the various things they have planned. Not this day. Hoff captivated his audience with stories of his son’s life and the hardships his family has faced since his passing.

“He was a good person,” Hoff said. “He loved building cars and that is really what he enjoyed more than anything else.”

Hoff wanted the Soldiers in the formation to understand they do not have to live through what he and his family have lived through. The Soldiers definitely don’t have to be the cause of it because there are options available to them, such as a buddy or even Uber services.

“You don’t need to wake up in a jail cell knowing that you killed someone,” Hoff said. “You also don’t need to be a victim for life on this side of it. The worst thing ever was hearing that my son had been killed by a drunk driver, and then going to church and seeing him in a casket. We lose our parents, we lose our uncles, we lose all of that, but once you lose a child, you are ruined for life.”