Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, discuss their plan of attack during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 23. Photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Posted By: laven2
September 6, 2017
Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, discuss their plan of attack during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 23. Photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center.