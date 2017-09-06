Combat Aviation Brigade to the rescue: Medevac unit supports hurricane relief efforts

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7. 2017)

BIGGS ARMY AIRFIELD – In an effort to support those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Soldiers assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, prepared to leave with short notice.

Spc. Jose. Barragan, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, said he and others in his unit had just 48 hours to prepare for the support mission Aug. 29. Barragan and his unit worked hard to ensure their equipment and personnel were ready to go.

“We had all of our crew chiefs running 24-hour operations to make sure our aircraft were up and ready to go in a matter of two days,” Barragan said. “We have to make sure that we are ready so we can go do our part in support of the hurricane that happened.”

For Barragan and many others in his unit, this was their first time responding to a disaster within the United States.

“This is my first time getting to go out and support my country on the home front,” Barragan said. “It makes me feel proud to serve my country when I am called upon.”

The Army tasked the unit with being a national disaster response unit in June this year.

Sgt. 1st. Class. Anthony Mendoza, a platoon sergeant assigned to Co. C, said he was excited for his Soldiers to get to go out and support a cause that is not combat related.

“This is something new, fresh, and I really feel it will benefit many of us to go out and support local agencies with this disaster. For many of us, this is the first time we get to support a mission that is not combat related,” Mendoza said. “This was really a last minute, hurry up and go, but we are really excited to get out there and start supporting this disaster.”

Since becoming a national disaster response unit, the unit’s Soldiers have trained in preparation for situations such as Hurricane Harvey.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Calise, a HH-60M instructor pilot, said he is confident the Soldiers within his unit are prepared to support the mission.

“Our crews are trained, and I have absolute faith that everybody will be able to execute as necessary, and I really hope we can make an impact when we get there,” Calise said.

“This is extremely unfortunate how Hurricane Harvey turned out. Our hearts go out to everybody affected by the storm. We are both humbled and

honored to participate in a large-scale national disaster relief effort with other agencies,” Calise said.