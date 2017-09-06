1st AD RSSB Soldiers help Task Force Warhawk

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017)

TARIN KOWT, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade provided logistical support to units here Aug. 21 through 25.

The support included forklift operators, generator mechanics, wheeled vehicle mechanics and petroleum supply specialists who supported the mission of Task Force Warhawk, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, aviation mission in the area.

The mission for the 1st AD RSSB was to provide vital supplies and personnel with technical expertise to enable and support the success of the mission.

Sgt. Isaac Frazier, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st AD RSSB, said the 1st AD RSSB Soldiers assisted with the supply of Class I (food, rations and water), Class III (petroleum, oils and lubricants), and Class V (ammunition) shipments. The 1st AD RSSB played a large logistics piece by providing equipment, supplies and personnel.

Due to the austere location, Soldiers will not establish a fixed fuel point in Tarin Kowt. Instead, 1st AD RSSB and TF Warhawk Soldiers had setup a bladder system to collect fuel brought in from aircrafts.

The 1st AD RSSB and TF Warhawk Soldiers set up an Advance Aviation Forward Aerial Refueling System.

This system allowed the Train, Advise and Assist Command-South to create a medevac system and extend the reach of their medevac system, said 1st Lt. Alex Wong, a transportation officer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash.

Even though aircraft use the fuel, the Soldiers of the 1st AD RSSB and TF Warhawk took appropriate measures to ensure the fuel was safe to be used in additional equipment.

“To ensure the fuel was safe, we have a test called an aqua glow,” Frazier said. “An aqua glow will test the amount of water that is inside the fuel from a range of 0.5 parts per million, which is the cleanest fuel we can get, all the way to 12 ppm, that tells you the level of cleanliness of the fuel. Our standard out here was to have all of the fuel that we transferred to other vehicles and aircraft to be at 0.5 ppm. If it’s not 0.5 ppm, we will continue to clean the fuel by recycling the fuel through our filter system.”

The 1st AD RSSB not only provided supplies, they also provided Soldiers with technical expertise to keep the mission moving forward from a logistical standpoint.

“The 1st AD RSSB provided sustainment and support that was needed for this expeditionary advisory package,” Wong said. “Right now, they provided two forklift drivers, a generator mechanic, a wheeled vehicle mechanic and one petroleum supply specialist who were attached to TF Warhawk. Whenever a unit requires additional assets, the 1st AD RSSB gratefully lends us the help that we needed.”

Not only Frazier, but all the Soldiers from the 1st AD RSSB, helped tremendously with this mission, Wong said. Having the additional assets here alleviated a lot of additional workload on TF Warhawk.