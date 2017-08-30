HIRAIN training: 5th Armored Bde. coordinates rocket mobility training

By Staff Sgt. Felix Mena, 2nd Bn., 362nd FA Regt., 5th Armored Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

BIGGS ARMY AIRFIELD – A TEAM OF OBSERVERS, COACHES AND TRAINERS assigned to Task Force Kodiak, 2nd Battalion 362nd Field Artillery Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, organized and executed a joint training event with the U.S. Air Force’s 40th Airlift Squadron and Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, of the Kansas National Guard, on Saturday.

The High Mobility Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training event began with the loading of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multiple launch rocket system assigned to Btry. B, 2nd Bn., 130th FA, onto a C-130 assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron. Once personnel secured the HIMARS onboard, the aircraft departed Biggs Army Airfield and transported the rocket launcher and crew to an undisclosed location. The crew then quickly unloaded the launcher and deployed it to conduct simulated HIRAIN rocket-artillery fire missions.

Upon successful completion of the fire missions, personnel reloaded the rocket launcher onto the C-130 and flew it back to the airfield. The training event saw three successful iterations, with five Btry. B launcher crews completing the training. The battery recently arrived at Fort Bliss to begin a series of training events leading up to a deployment.

“Our morale has been excellent leading up to this challenging training event,” said 1st Lt. Curtis Parkhurst, commander, Btry. B, 2nd Bn., 130th FA. “Being able to do this with the Air Force today, it’s the first time many of my Soldiers have been able to do this type of training.”

Safety is always paramount for a delicate training event such as this one. Loading a HIMARS rocket launcher onto a C-130 is no easy task, but Senior Airman James Camera led the experienced crew as loadmaster, and made sure everything went smoothly.

“We don’t see big equipment like the HIMARS too often,” Camera said. “It takes a lot of custom configuration and team work to make it happen. Safety is a big concern for us. The supervisors on my team will go over hand signals and coordination with the launcher crew to make sure we get the launcher on the C-130 without injury to any personnel or damage to the equipment.”

Overseeing the entire training event, from planning to execution, were the highly experienced officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to Alpha Team, Task Force Kodiak, 2nd Bn., 362nd FA, which serves under the 5th Armored Bde. as a training support battalion. Alpha Team members are subject matter experts in a wide variety of field artillery weapons systems, including the HIMARS.

“The role of Task Force Kodiak is to insure that Bravo Battery is fully prepared to conduct their future mission,” said Lt. Col. Brian Newill, commander, Task Force Kodiak. “We’re getting tremendous support from the 40th Airlift Squadron and it’s great to see the Soldiers come together to complete the mission safely and successfully in a joint training event like this.”

Task Force Kodiak is responsible for insuring Btry. B successfully completes a set of rotational training unit tasks, which include validating their readiness in critical skills. That training will include Improvised Explosive Device training, Combat Lifesaver training, individual and crew served weapons systems training and more. Their rotation at Fort Bliss concludes with a Mission Readiness Exercise, which is designed to mimic real-world scenarios and validates their readiness to deploy in support of Army missions around the world.