Geospatial intelligence imagery analyst believes in ‘One Team, One Fight’

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

Spc. Sentravis Wilson, a geospatial intelligence imagery analyst assigned to Company B, 204th Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Reconnaissance Battalion), didn’t always think the Army was the right fit for him, but upon further research, changed his mind.

Towards the end of high school, Wilson wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life, and he decided to start college, but felt as though it wasn’t the right time for him to really focus.

“After just completing 12 years of school, I felt like I needed to change it up a bit,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s father served in the Army, which led him to start considering the possibility of joining. He wasn’t completely sure that’s what he wanted to do with his life.

“During my research I was seeing that everyone’s Army experience is different, and it’s all what you make of it,” Wilson said.

In August 2014, Wilson made the decision to enlist. Coming to Fort Bliss as his first duty station after basic training and advanced individual training, Wilson found Army life fulfilling.

“I believe that everyone is equal, and I don’t feel like I’m better than anyone else, but at the same time I really try to put myself in a place where I can stand out,” Wilson said. “I like the fact that my leaders and peers can say, ‘Wilson, he knows his job, and he does a great job,’ but I don’t feel the need to be bragging about it.”

Wilson believes in having a good work ethic and the mentality to support his peers and leaders.

“I really try to stay down to earth and help anybody from a private all the way up to my senior leaders in any way I can, and I feel being young in my military career, those are important traits to carry,” Wilson said.

Having seen toxic leadership, Wilson wanted to make sure he holds himself accountable for being honest, hardworking and always helping others for the greater good.

“It may sound cliché, but I believe we are only as strong as our weakest member; I can’t in good faith walk past someone knowing they are struggling,” Wilson said.

Wilson recently attended and completed Air Assault School, and will be moving forward to Airborne School later this year.

“I’m mentally preparing myself for Airborne because I have never jumped out of an airplane before,” Wilson said.