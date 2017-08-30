DESERT DRIVE: 2nd BCT trains for deployment

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuver through the desert during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 21. Photo by Spc. Austin M. Riel, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd BCT, 1st AD, climb a mountain to secure an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 21. Photo by Spc. Sasha Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 1st Battlalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, discuss their plan of attack during training at Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 23. Photo by Spc. Dana Clarke, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd BCT, 1st AD, secure an objective on top of a mountain during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08. Photo by Spc. Sasha Parrott , Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd BCT, 1st AD, secure an objective on top of a mountain during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 21. Photo by Spc. Sasha Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, provide security during Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 20. Photo by Spc. Lisa Orender, Operations Group, National Training Center.
Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, continued their Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., for the past week, focusing on training that will help them defeat potential adversaries our nation could face, including: guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces. Army officials developed the rotations to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army, and they allow Soldiers to take advantage of the dynamic environment at the NTC.