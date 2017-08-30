DESERT DRIVE: 2nd BCT trains for deployment

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, continued their Decisive Action Rotation 17-08 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., for the past week, focusing on training that will help them defeat potential adversaries our nation could face, including: guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces. Army officials developed the rotations to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army, and they allow Soldiers to take advantage of the dynamic environment at the NTC.