Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

Hurricane Harvey: Legal information regarding Hurricane Harvey is available at the following places: Texas State Bar Disaster Resources for the Public at 1-800-504-7030; Texas State Bar Disaster Resources for the public and attorneys (including free upcoming legal clinics) at https://texasbar.com/Content/NavigationMenu/ForThePublic/DisasterReliefResources1/default.htm;

Texas homeowners (with insurance) affected by Harvey should file insurance claims before Friday (Sept. 1), more at https://therivardreport.com/new-law-means-harveys-victims-shouldnt-wait-to-file-insurance-claims/ and http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/28/news/texas-insurance-bill/index.html; and tips for filing claims at http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/28/news/harvey-insurance-tips/index.html.

Hurricane Harvey and AER: Based on the emergency evacuation declarations for Harvey, Army Emergency Relief can provide assistance for evacuation and basic needs. A no-interest loan of up to $600 may be provided to Soldiers on active duty and their eligible military ID cardholding family members, as well as qualifying members of the Army Reserve, National Guard, retired service members and surviving spouses (ask officials for details). Visit www.aerhq.org to find the nearest Aid Society Office. Requests for assistance are processed at any of the 75 AER sections located on Army installations around the world or the closest Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard Base through their Military Aid Society office. In the absence of any MAS within 50 miles of your location, AER assistance is available by calling the American Red Cross at 1-877-272-7337, and then selecting option one for financial assistance. 866-878-6378

Legal office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Friday during the day of no scheduled activities, and on Monday during the federal holiday.

DHR training holiday: The Directorate of Human Resources will have a Labor Day training holiday and will have reduced operations Friday; will be closed Monday; and will open for normal operations Tuesday. The points of contact are: Military Personnel Division at 568-3302; ASAP at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149; the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817; the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831; the SFL-TAP at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Deployed Spouse Support Group: A deployed spouse support group is from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 12 at the installation chaplain’s office at 448 Pershing Road. Build friendships, discuss relevant topics and receive encouragement during the deployment. For more information, contact Hannah Nielsen at 261-3282.

ICE comments: Use your voice and tell us how we are doing at Fort Bliss. The Interactive Customer Evaluation program is available online at http://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=435. This is a tool we use to help us improve the services provided to you. It can be used for negative and positive comments. You can remain anonymous or you can list your contact information. Listing your contact information allows us to provide you feedback on your questions. So be sure to use your voice and let us know how we are doing. Good or bad, we appreciate your input.

Job Fair: RecruitMilitary is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The event will feature more than 100 job opportunities in management, sales, logistics, engineering and more. See event attendee list at http://rmvets.com/FortBliss_Exhibitors_0917. 513-683-5020.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

FMWR

Oktoberfest: Tickets are on sale for Oktoberfest. Celebrate Sept. 8-10 at Biggs Park. Tickets are available at Leisure Travel Services locations at Freedom Crossing and the Soldier Activity Center and at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35 and include a German meal and commemorative beer stein. There will be live entertainment by Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express and the German Air Force Schuhplattler dancers. The gates open at 6 p.m. Sept. 8-9. The final day, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 10, is a free, non-ticketed family day. You must be at least 18 to attend the first two days and 21 to drink alcohol. 588-8247

Brushstrokes: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 9 for their social art class. This month’s theme is “NYC Skyline.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10. Cost: $15, including supplies and instruction. 568-6156

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Thinking about buying a car or home in the near future but not sure how your credit is postured to get you the best terms? Then it’s time to take the Credit Repair Class at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 13. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 15. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Dinner on a Dime: Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. Whether you have a new budget or you are looking for ways to save more money, the kitchen is a great place to start. If you are committed to cooking more efficiently, then you probably already know that eating at home, rather than at a restaurant saves money. Class is at the Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road, at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 and 28. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. It’s the matter of your money. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 20. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Car Buying, the Smart Way: Learn the best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Identify what costs to consider as a part of car ownership. Review internet tools and resource guides. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Catchin’ Fireflies.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23 in the MakerSpace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a rolling pin. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

First-Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? Are you confused on the entire process? Do you need help in finding a home that suits your family’s needs? Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 26. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

TSP, the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 29. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Come to Army Community Service and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class is at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer at the Spouse Information Exchange from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Family Resilience Center, 250 Club Road. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com; search “Info. Exchange.” 569-5500

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Go Youth

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Sept. 30 at Mickelsen Community Library and create with your imagination. There will be sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., and supplies will be provided. One session per child (between the ages of 2-12). Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Children’s art competition: El Paso County and El Paso County Fair Association are adding a juried art exhibition for children 16 and younger. The exhibit will provide young artists to present their work in a traditional fair style. Ribbons and rosettes will be awarded in each division. The two categories will be art (any medium) and photography (color and black and white), broken into divisions based on age. The work will be on display during the El Paso County Fair at the El Paso County Coliseum Sept. 21-24. Work accepted from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11-15. asouth@epcounty.com or 771-2380

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. Cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

El Paso County exhibit: A new exhibit featuring El Paso County’s historic assets is open at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Ave. The exhibit, which features pictures of the county’s courthouses and historic letters, is on display in the first-floor lobby. Free.

Free Training: El Paso Community College is offering free Microsoft Training to veterans and military spouses. The 15-week course will lead to certifications in many areas. Daycare, transportation and job placement assistance is available to eligible participants. 831-7785

Free movies: The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo will provide free tickets from Sept. 8-14 for active duty and retired U.S. military personnel, firefighters, police officers and EMS plus one guest at any screening. First Responder and Military Appreciation Week is timed to coincide with the nation’s annual observance of Patriot Day, a national day of service and remembrance held on Sept. 11 of each year. Must show ID. 861-0446

Oliver Lee Memorial State Park: The Oliver Lee Memorial State Park in Alamogordo, N.M., will be temporarily closed beginning Sept. 10 so officials can rehabilitate a well at the park. Officials expect the work to be done by Sept. 16, but the work could take longer, so call first to confirm. (575) 437-8284

El Paso Holocaust Museum: The museum will hold its next installment of, “Speak Out: A Time and Place for Action,” with a discussion called, “Rebirth, A Discussion on Immigration,” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the museum, 715 N. Oregon. The discussion will focus on local immigration historically and contemporarily. RSVP to Jamie Flores at 351-0048 or jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org.

El Paso Chopin Festival: The festival features three concerts in September and October at the National Memorial Theater, 800 S. San Marcial, El Paso. Ning An will perform on Sept. 23; Mei-Ting Sun will perform Oct. 7 and El Paso’s own Lucy Scarbrough will perform Oct. 21. Ages 6 and up are welcome. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. The lobby opens at 6 p.m. and the theater opens at 6:30 p.m. Free (donations appreciated).

Lunch for business owners: NFIB/Texas, the state’s largest small business advocacy association, will host the annual free Learn@Lunch series around the state of Texas that will feature legislative updates on state and federal issues impacting business, workers’ compensation information, workplace safety and other business resources. The one in El Paso is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the El Paso Marriott, 1600 Airway Blvd. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/LearnAtLunch2017.

FirstLight FCU scam: FirstLight Federal Credit Union is alerting the community about a text message scam that asks people to legitimize a request for personal and/or financial account information. Scammers are targeting 915 area code mobile numbers and are sending SMS (text) messages. The scammers are also using Hurricane Harvey as an excuse to trick people into giving them personal information. Victims can make a report to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov and/or begin the identity theft recovery process at www.identitytheft.gov. 471-4928

MOAA: The El Paso Military Officers Association of America, in conjunction with the Fort Bliss Retiree Advisory Council, will hold a Pre-Retiree Appreciation Day reception and dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Underwood Golf Course. Brooke Goldberg, deputy director of government relations, MOAA, will be the keynote speaker. Members and guests of the following organizations are invited: El Paso Chapter MOAA, Desert Sun Chapter 30, Society of Military Widows, Military Order of World Wars, Gold Star Wives of America. Reservations are required by Sept. 22. Cost: $25 per person. Mail check payable to: MOAA, El Paso Chapter, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX, 79906-1044. Online reservations at: http://elpasomoaa.org/calendar_day.asp?date=9/25/2015&event=227. For more information, call Col. Bob Pitt at 533-5111 or Lt. Col. Bill Moore at 842-9650.

Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta: The 13th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Tom Mays Park in the Franklin Mountains. The event will celebrate the natural wonders of the Franklin Mountains with demonstrations, guided tours, guest speakers and informational booths. 240-3311

2018 Army OCS Alumni Association Reunion: The U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Alumni Association 2018 Reunion is March 25-29, 2018, in Columbus, Ga. The association represents all Army officers commissioned through any OCS, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga., 31901. 1-706-324-1800. Refer to the OCS web site at https://www.ocsalumni.org for information updates or contact Nancy Ionoff, (813) 917-4309.

Tactical and Tech Day: The Fort Bliss Tactical and Tech Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. To fill out a technology suggestion form, visit http://www.ncsi.com/docs/technology-suggestion-form.pdf. To see a list of exhibiting companies or register, visit www.federalevents.com/fortbliss.