‘Battle Staff’ graduates make history in Afghanistan

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Four Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade made history when they graduated from the first-ever satellite Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course held here Aug. 23.

The Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course, overseen by the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, provides Soldiers who are assigned to battalion or higher echelons with creative and critical thinking training that is relevant to operational or combat missions.

“The overall objective of this course is to prepare selected noncommissioned officers to serve as members of a cohesive battle staff team in personnel, intelligence, operations and logistical positions,” said Master Sgt. Edward P. Oleyar, Combined Joint Defense Operations Center battle NCO, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, and graduation master of ceremonies.

This satellite course, completed by video teleconference, was the first of its kind in Afghanistan.

Students from Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Campbell, Ky.; Fort Stewart, Ga.; and Bagram Airfield all participated in lessons given by instructors from the USASMA via video.

“The 16 Soldiers of the graduating class have successfully completed a very demanding course,” Oleyar said. “Their training included 24 academic days of instruction, individual assignments and small-group work in which each student successfully completed assessments and examinations.”

The course included mission command, staff operations, operational environment, stability operations, plans, graphic overlays, combat operations sketches and narratives, Oleyar said, and at the end, the students participated in one last training event, a two-day staff exercise.

The graduation’s guest speaker encouraged graduates to appreciate the knowledge they gained.

“Being a graduate of the Battle Staff Course allows you to take a seat at the table with our outstanding officer corps, trained in mission command and other warfighting functions,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Mark G. Brock, command sergeant major, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. “This is not to be taken lightly. You are validating the credibility of not only the Battle Staff noncommissioned officer, but the corps in general.”

Students said the course provided them with an excellent opportunity to receive training and schooling while deployed.

“I learned operations,” said Staff Sgt. Teosha Porter, transportation coordinator and contracting officer representative manager, 1st AD RSSB. “It taught us a lot about task organizations and planning for all battle-type operations.”

In addition, the course provided additional opportunities while serving in the Army.

“The reason why I took the course was to be ready for future positions in my career management field,” Porter said. “As a transporter, knowing all the ‘ins and outs’ of battles and tactical movement will only enhance my knowledge throughout my career.”

Porter said her biggest takeaway was the importance of attention to detail.

“It (attention to detail) is something I’ve always heard and paid attention to, but with the scenarios we were given, it made you think even harder when the smallest detail can cause the loss of lives,” Porter said.

Meanwhile, Sgt. 1st Class Adonis J. Cooper, Train, Advise, Assist Command-East, communications section noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, said he learned how components of the battle staff collaborate to create informational products for the commander so he or she can make informed critical decisions.

Although these Soldiers were in a combat zone, and attended the course at night, it didn’t stop their willingness to learn.

“In the end, all 16 students here worked together as a team and collectively graduated as a team,” Cooper said. “I felt it was very beneficial to be able to interact and learn from the students who all had varying degrees of experience from their previous battle staff positions and daily duties.”