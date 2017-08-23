Veteran receives Silver Star: Former Cpl. William Cape receives medal from 1951 battle

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

Charging the enemy with a machine gun, Cpl. William Cape ran out of ammunition. He grabbed another machine gun and continued firing, eventually running out of ammunition again. He then tossed hand grenades into the enemy bunker, destroying the objective.

He did this all while not wearing pants – a concussion grenade had blown them off and he promptly showed the enemy he wasn’t too happy about it.

It took nearly 66 years, but Cape received the Silver Star Medal at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum on Friday for his actions on Oct. 9, 1951, during the Korean War. Cape earned the medal while an infantryman assigned to Company L, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.

Cape was wounded during the battle, but refused evacuation for treatment until his unit had successfully completed their mission.

“I was in Korea in 1950 and 1951, and it just feels great being here today receiving this award,” said Cape, 84, who retired in El Paso. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Col. Mike Hester, Fort Bliss chief of staff for the 1st Armored Division, pinned the award on Cape, but not until he received it by special delivery via Cape’s great-granddaughter, Ellie Peebles, 14 months, who ran up with the Silver Star in an envelope to give to her mother, who then handed it to Hester.

The toddler, wearing a dress with crinoline, completed her mission like her great-grandfather – not wearing pants – and brought the family full circle at a happy occasion.

The award presentation came about after Cape’s son Bill, and daughter Dee Gangstad, started putting in many hours trying to track the award down for the father about a year ago.

“Dad said he always knew he won the award and my sister and I decide it was time for him to receive it,” Bill Cape said. “We tracked it down through the internet at the Korean War Project, where we got the general order for the award.”

When William Cape served in the military, the Army did not have the same record keeping system in place today.

“It was a chore tracking it down because it wasn’t listed on his DD-214,” Bill Cape said. “Our entire family has served in the military, ranging from retired veterans to active duty service members, so this is really an honor to get to see this type of recognition on such a personal level.”

Cape’s granddaughter, Capt. Rebecca Peebles, U.S. Air Force Medical Corps, and mother of the toddler, gave warm remarks during the ceremony.

“This was definitely an honor for me to be here, and while we were joking around earlier that this should have been done a long time ago, we are selfishly glad that it didn’t, because we all got to be a part of it,” Peebles said. “Being fairly new into my own military career, it’s an honor to get to see those who walked before us, and especially when it’s as personal as my grandfather.”

Gangstad said she is grateful to everyone who made the ceremony possible. “He did a great thing a long time ago and never got recognized for it,” she said, adding she thinks it is wonderful he has received the recognition.

The Silver Star Medal is the United States military’s third highest personal decoration for valor in combat.