One Soldier’s trash is another Soldier’s treasure

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

KANDAHAR AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The retrograde sort yard at KAF is a multiclass supply yard for serviceable and unserviceable items and equipment that can be issued to other Soldiers, civilians, contractors or coalition forces.

Behind this operation is one Soldier who has made this venture successful.

First Lt. Jose Casapao, a logistics officer assigned to the 746th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, and a native of Burbank, Calif., is the officer in charge of the retrograde sort yard at KAF.

Through his leadership, dedication and determination, he and the three Soldiers and 41 contractors who work alongside him have turned a warehouse into the one place on KAF where you may find items you need for free.

“We’re a junk yard, ‘Sanford and Sons’ type of operation,” Casapao said. “Retro/sort’s goal is to ensure that these items that might be able to be reutilized are put back into the supply system so that the government can get their money back.”

By putting items back into the Army system or giving these items to units in need, the government saves money by reissuing used items instead of buying new ones.

“So that’s our job, to get those items and try to see if we can put them back into the Army supply system,” Casapao said. “If not, then we advertise it to see if the warfighters here in KAF or throughout the Combined Joint Operation Area-Afghanistan (might be able to use it).”

Casapao said the program started in 2009 for the sole purpose of saving the government money, and his team is trying to continue the program.

When units leave Afghanistan, or if a base closes, most units leave pieces of equipment behind that are not on the property book and these items are collected and dropped off at the yard.

“We try to save items from going to the shredder at the Defense Logistics Agency,” Casapao said.

Although the program has gotten smaller, Casapao’s team still processes about 20 containers per week of free items.

“All the property that we receive can’t be on anyones property book,” Casapao said. “If it is not on your hand receipt, you can bring them to the retro/sort yard. We’ll manage it and see if it is something that we can reutilize or see if we can put it back in the system, and it will save the government money.”

At the retrograde sort yard, the team receives all kinds of items.

“We have seen a lot. For example, ink cartridges. I received Tricons full of ink cartridges because when the unit leaves they just say bye-bye, because it is not an accountable item or on the property book,” Casapao said. “So it comes to me and I try to reutilize them. Now when I look at that printer cartridge conex (box), I try to make it zero, with no ink cartridges at all. That’s my goal.”

Overall, Casapao’s goal is to issue, turn in or reutilize everything in his yard.

“If the free-issue yard has nothing to issue, then I have done my job,” Casapao said.

When Casapao and his team advertise items in the retrograde sort yard, units get the word and stop by daily to see what items are available.

“On my roster right now I have about 250 people, but my goal is to make it bigger,” Casapao said. “On average I have seen, on a good day, my parking lot full of trucks, somewhere around 50 customers a day.”

The yard receives items every day and has repeat customers.

“Sometimes you leave with nothing, but I have repeat customers who stop by everyday just to see what’s new,” Casapao said. “There’s no telling what will be in here tomorrow.”

During his tenure, he has issued items for Soldiers, contractors and coalition forces.

“I don’t care if you are military, U.S. contractors, DOD or coalition forces,” Casapao said. “We just issued about 75 vest plates and Kevlars to the Afghanistan National Army special forces. I have two officers right now on my roster from the Romanian army. They come here all the time because they go out just like us. That was my goal, but before it was tough to get items to them, but now as long as the memo has a sponsor by a commander or a general schedule 13 (GS-13) then they have access. The more people that can utilize this the better.”

Over the past six months, Casapao and his team have given out about $1 million to Soldiers, civilians, contractors and coalition forces, but has saved even more.

“For every unit that turns in equipment, they get a Department of the Army Form 3161 from my Soldier, Spc. Juan P. Reyla. He researches items and compiles it every week, and will put a dollar amount next to it. Right now, we are at $2 million that we have given back to the Army. Anything from batteries to small items, to civilian small arms protective insert plates and helmets that Special Forces units use all the time,” Casapao said.

“My mission is to help redistribute used items so they can be reutilized,” said Reyla, a culinary arts specialist assigned to the 746th CSSB. “It is important because reutilization of the items can help save the military money.”

The retrograde sort yard has different items every day.

“We advertise through flyers put out every week with updated information,” Casapao said. “The more people who have eyes on it, the better.”

With different items every day, what may be trash to one Soldier may be just what another Soldier wants.