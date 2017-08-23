Air Defenders attain mask confidence

By 1st Lt. Ben Bolen, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

The 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense “Team Deuce” Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, conducted a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Rodeo here Aug 1.

The rodeo trained Soldiers throughout the battalion on required annual tasks that prepare Soldiers to operate in a chemical environment. Soldiers set up “round-robin” type stations at the Tobin Wells Gas Chamber on Fort Bliss, which culminated in a mask confidence exercise in the gas chamber. CBRN specialists led the training, which featured exposure to ortho chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile gas, commonly called CS gas.

First Lt. Ben Bolen, battalion chemical officer and range officer in charge, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., briefed Soldiers on the importance of the training.

“We train to respond to worldwide threats to critical assets,” Bolen said. “Next week, we could be operating in a chemical threat environment. Our enemies have the capability and philosophy to use chemical weapons. You need to be able to do your job safely and confidently, because failure would be catastrophic.”

Air Defense is not unique when it comes to CBRNE training. All Soldiers at some point train and certify in mission oriented protective posture gear. For air defenders completing tasks in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear is a part of their mobility exercises and air battles.