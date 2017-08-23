1st AD RSSB improves ground transportation with academy

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The National Afghan Trucking 3.0 program allows Afghan vendors to provide ground transportation for all classes of supplies in and around Afghanistan.

From Aug. 7 through 9, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade participated in a movement control academy hosted by senior 1st AD RSSB contract officers’ representatives.

“The NAT 3.0 program is the 1st AD RSSB’s primary method of ground transportation, and it has the capability to move all classes of supply (except ammunition) across the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan,” said 1st Lt. Robert M. Ward, transportation officer and transportation COR officer in charge, 1st AD RSSB.

Ward manages the NAT 3.0 and the In-Transit Visibility program contracts for the 1st AD RSSB. These contracts are valued in excess of $36 million.

The ITV program is a contract that utilizes the Global Distribution Management System to provide total-asset visibility of all NAT 3.0 movements.

The GDMS can provide a 10-digit grid coordinate for any truck in the system and can show playbacks of how far trucks have moved in periods of up to 72 hours.

“My primary responsibilities are to ensure the contractors perform according to the standards of their contract by enforcing the performance work statement, execute the quality assurance surveillance plan, verify and approve contractor invoices, contractor dispute resolution, and other contract administration, like the creation, modification and enforcement of contract related documentation as required,” Ward said.

The NAT 3.0 program consists of Afghan vendors who provide a secure and reliable way of transporting classes of supplies to austere locations in support of the missions of Soldiers, civilians and Department of Defense contractors.

This program allows contracted Afghan truck drivers to transport supplies such as fuel, water, food, temperature sensitive cargo or oversized equipment by using 20-to-40-foot containers and flatbed trucks.

During this coordination and tracking of movement, the CORs work closely with the combined joint logistics movement cell.

“I also work closely with the combined joint logistics movements cell in order to create and maintain communication across the CJOA-A, and look for areas to create and increase efficiencies in the programs that I manage,” Ward said.

With large equipment and supplies moving across the CJOA-A, it is important that all the CORs across the battle space are aware and stay in constant communication from the beginning to the end of receiving equipment. The MCT Academy provides these Soldiers with the ability to understand their mission and their assets at hand.

“It (the MCT Academy) provides an opportunity for the 1st AD RSSB to reach out to the outlying forward operating bases and ensures each station is aware of their duties, and that they have what they need to increase communication across the CJOA-A,” said Staff Sgt. Derek Ware, transportation management coordinator, 1st AD RSSB.

The MCT Academy increases the 1st AD RSSB’s combat power by increasing the shared knowledge and effectiveness of the NAT 3.0 program through education of the MCTs across the CJOA-A.

“The MCT Academy teaches the roles and responsibilities of the MCTs in the transportation movement request process, trains the MCTs in the GDMS through formal and hands-on training,” Ward said. “Additionally, the MCT Academy increases lines of communication and identifies shortfalls and issues that the MCTs face in order for the 1st AD RSSB to facilitate solutions.”

The GDMS provide all relevant mission data including date submitted, date dispatched, required spot date, required load date, required delivery date, logistic movement request number, TMR number, class of supply, cargo description, asset type, origin and destination locations, customer points of contact and MCT comments.

“The MCTs can ping trucks and also input information about the trucks. For example: ‘Did they meet timeline, was it their fault or the customer’s fault?’” Ware said. “The NAT 3.0 program is a valuable asset which employs Afghans and keeps U.S. military service members off the roads.”

With classes like the MCT for all CORs across the CJOA-A, it provides a direct line of communication for Soldiers as they manage the NAT 3.0 program.

“Our goal is to increase the timeliness and predictability of movements in order to create the most effective transportation program possible,” Ware said. “The MCTs are central to that goal.”