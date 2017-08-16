Update: Sgt. Cody Chester gets new stripe, handler

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson , 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

A little over two years ago, a 4-year-old bulldog by the name of Cpl. Cody Chester reported for duty as the 3rd Brigade Combat Team’s mascot here.

When Chester reported for duty, he weighed approximately 90 pounds, but his ideal weight was about 25 pounds lighter.

His former handler, Spc. Khalil Afflitto, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, put Chester on a strict diet and physical training program, and he soon made weight.

Afterward, however, the unit received orders to deploy to Kuwait and Chester was unable to go. Leaders placed Chester in the care of Sgt. 1st. Class Bridget Bankhead, also assigned to HHC, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, during the deployment.

It wasn’t long before Chester achieved another major accomplishment: the Army promoted him to the rank of sergeant. Most recently, Chester received a new handler, Pfc. Mitchell Duncan, assigned to HHC, 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

“Chester lost 25 pounds and has never been healthier in his life,” Duncan said. “Now that I’ve taken over, it’s my responsibility to maintain his health and discipline so he continues to meet the Army standards like every other Soldier.”

Duncan had dreams of entering the Army as a working dog handler, but unfortunately, the job was unavailable at the time of his enlistment.

“I love dogs,” Duncan said. “Not only is the companionship incomparable, the skills and attributes they possess have always amazed me.”

Therefore, when Duncan arrived at the company and heard the position of Chester’s handler was available, he met as soon as possible with Bankhead to volunteer. He is grateful for the position, he said, and has had a lot of fun with Chester.

In May, Chester and Duncan had the opportunity to attend the St. George Ball together.

“One of my fondest moments of Sgt. Chester and I was when we wore our Army service uniforms to the division ball,” Duncan said. “I was nervous because I was unsure how Chester would react in such an elegant event.”

“Attendants at the ball enjoyed Chester presence and how photogenic he was,” Duncan said. “I think he loved the publicity.”

Chester and Duncan have been together for five months and Duncan plans on being his handler until he has to permanently change stations.

“As a dog, Chester is happy and craves the attention of those around him,” Duncan said. “He truly boosts the morale of those he comes in contact with and has certainly made the beginning of my career enjoyable and rewarding.”