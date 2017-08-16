Training for the assessment and selection course to become SPECIAL FORCES

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

The U.S. Special Forces has a rigorous selection process. Recruits have to go through an in-depth evaluation of their physical and mental endurance that eliminates many. For example, Fort Bliss sent more than 100 recruits to the Special Forces Assessment and Selection course at Camp Mackall, N.C., this year, but only two were successful.

For those who do make it, however, the rewards are worth it, and Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Rodriguez, a recruiter assigned to the Special Operations Recruiting Station here, encourages all interested Soldiers to get more information.

To help Soldiers pass the selection course, the recruiters hold daily voluntary physical training sessions, and they tailor them to the latest standards so recruits are better prepared.

“This is not your typical Army training program,” Rodriguez said in an interview at the station Aug. 10. “It’s more intense. We strive to go further, longer, harder, so recruits are better equipped to go through the rigors of SFAS. We like to think of ourselves as coaches and mentors for these men and women who want to put in for Special Forces.”

Of course, the Soldiers’ respective units have to approve the training as it takes place during normal PT hours.

Before running out to apply for selection, however, there are some requirements Soldiers must meet. Soldiers must be at least 20 years old, between the ranks of private first class and sergeant first class (for sergeant first class the recruit must have less than nine months’ time in grade), and have a general technical score of 110 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, (or a combat score of 110 or higher).

In addition, recruits must not have had any Uniform Code of Military Justice actions within the last two years and must have correctable vision to 20/20. Lastly, recruits must be U.S. citizens.

Waivers are possible, Rodriguez said, and even if the recruit doesn’t meet all the requirements right away, a Soldier can still start the process. For officers, the requirements depend on the year group and they should contact a recruiter to get the specifics.

Rodriguez said Special Forces is a great opportunity for Soldiers wanting to take their careers to another level, and it allows Soldiers to experience a side of the Army few experience.

“I would say to anyone considering Special Forces as the next step in their career to make sure their reasoning for wanting it is strong,” Rodriguez said. “You have to find a why – why you’re doing something. Write these reasons down, because these reasons have to be stronger than what you’re going through, so they can carry you through selection.”

The office here not only recruits for Special Forces but also for Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. The office is staffed with subject matter experts who will help mentor and guide potential recruits through the process.

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Dean, center leader, Fort Bliss Special Operations Recruiting Station, said recruits often come back and thank them for all their mentorship effort.

Cpl. Ben Battiste, assigned to 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is one of the Fort Bliss Soldiers selected for the Special Forces, and he returned Monday to help run a PT session with 30 interested recruits.

Battiste said he recommends interested recruits work out on their own, be consistent about working toward the goal of selection and maintain their drive.

“Motivation can come and go, but if you’re driven, you always have that end-set goal,” Battiste said.

Dean said the recruiting center and the recruiters who run it want Soldiers to come in comfortable knowing they are there for them.

“Many times we get Soldiers who come in and it feels like they are intimidated because they see the rank on our chests,” Dean said. “We are here for them. These men and women are going to be our replacements someday, so anything we can offer them to better inform them or help them through the process is benefiting both parties.”

Contact the station at 569-6431.