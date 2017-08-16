Soldiers deploy in support of Operation Inherent Resolve

By Jonathan (Jay) Koester, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

After nearly two months of training here, Soldiers assigned to the 2120 Engineer Company, Oklahoma Army National Guard, deployed to the U.S. Central Command area in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

While departing from the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group on Aug. 3, Sgt. Mary Lauren Curtis, assigned to the 2120 Engineer Co., said she received some good training while at Fort Bliss that prepared her well for the mission ahead.

“From the briefs to the hands-on training, we had a lot of knowledgeable people training us here,” Curtis said. “The unknown of this deployment definitely excites me. Being a part of this unit has been something to be proud of. We have great leadership, great battle buddies, brothers and sisters who I can call my brothers and sisters for the rest of my military career.”

The Soldiers of the 2120 Engineer Co. will be doing vertical construction while on the nine-month deployment, said Capt. Amanda Thornton, commander of the company.

“We build from the ground up,” Thornton said. “We have a utilities detachment; we have carpentry, masonry, electrical and some 12Ns (horizontal construction engineers) to move equipment.”

Before arriving at Fort Bliss, the 2120 Engineer Co., spent more than a month doing premobilization training in Oklahoma. First Lt. Jonathan Thomas, executive officer for the company, said the Soldiers are ready to live up to their motto of “Hammer Time.”

“People got tired doing our field training, but we kept morale high, and our Soldiers rose to the occasion,” Thomas said. “Now we’re ready to get on out of here and get the mission started. With most of our National Guard Soldiers, construction is what they do on the civilian side as well. So they are very willing and ready to get there and start doing what they are trained to do for the Army.”

Spc. Aidan Gibson, assigned to the 2120 Engineer Co., arrived at the unit straight from Advanced Individual Training. He said he had enjoyed the camaraderie in the company, despite his youthful appearance earning him many nicknames involving the word, “baby.”

“I’m excited to get a deployment under me so early in my military career,” Gibson said. “I’m proud to be going over there. It seems to make my family and friends proud, so I’m proud to be doing it.”

On the same flight to the CENTCOM area was the A3 Detachment, 408th Human Resources Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in New York. Capt. Annette Spaulding, commander of the detachment, said the small group of 21 Soldiers would spread out to multiple locations in the area to handle postal missions for the Army.

The Soldiers in the detachment must be postal qualified, said Staff Sgt. Joel Blackburn Jr., first sergeant for the detachment. Blackburn said his Soldiers understand the importance of the postal mission to the hearts and lives of deployed Soldiers.

“It’s important to make sure Soldiers get their mail,” Blackburn said. “For some in the detachment, this will be their first deployment to a combat zone, so a lot of them are anxious to get that under their belt.”