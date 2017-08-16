NCO believes in hard work

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

Sgt. Curtis Cross, a nodal network systems operator and maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, has always had the mindset to work hard.

Cross, from Belle Glade, Fla., holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida Atlantic University. After graduation, Cross moved to Georgia to look for job opportunities in his field of graphic design, but with few career prospects, he decided to enlist in the Army at the age of 23 in 2013.

“The Army has always been one of my main plans,” Cross said in an interview here in July. “Things weren’t going to plan, so, I’m going to do something else, and that’s when I decided to join the Army.”

Having played football during college, Cross said basic training and advanced individual training were not that hard.

“I found the training to be just a little more intense, but overall similar in training and discipline,” Cross said.

Cross won Soldier of the Cycle during basic training. This is an award that goes to the top Soldier in the training cycle. Cross received this award for taking the initiative to become the platoon leader and maintaining the position throughout the entire cycle.

This discipline and mindset carried forward to AIT, where Cross took on the role of student first sergeant.

Cross has always been a person of discipline and someone who wants to excel at everything he does.

During his first assignment to Korea, leaders put him in an NCO position, as the unit had no one to fill it. This was a big responsibility for a junior enlisted Soldier.

During his time is Korea, Cross had the opportunity to attend the Basic Leader Course, where he again excelled and made the commandant’s list out of 300 Soldiers. This recognition is only given to the top 10 percent of the class.

Transitioning to Fort Bliss, leaders once again placed Cross in an NCO position. Cross has shown strong leadership skills throughout his Army career, and this past February, those skills got him promoted to sergeant.

Cross said he hopes to start pursuing a master’s degree soon.

“I try to instill in my Soldiers to work hard in everything you do. Even if it feels hopeless, eventually it will pay off,” Cross said.