Chaplain conducts battlefield circulation

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

KABUL, Afghanistan – Chaplain (Capt.) David Howell, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, conducted a battlefield circulation here Aug. 7 and 8.

During the circulation, Howell met with Soldiers to check on their spiritual well-being, as well as their morale.

“I conducted battlefield circulation mainly to do face time, and to meet and greet with the Soldiers who are down here,” Howell said. “There are eight or nine Soldiers who are with the 1st AD RSSB and several others who are with the 136th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion. I wanted to see how morale is doing, encourage them, let them know they are doing a great job, and to listen to what they are doing.”

Howell spent as much time with the Soldiers of the 1st AD RSSB as possible during his battlefield circulation.

“Sgt. 1st Class Jovano Graves, an electronic maintenance chief assigned to the 1st AD RSSB, took us around yesterday and introduced us to everyone,” Howell said. “We had a big lunch together yesterday afternoon and we’ve been able to have every meal with different Soldiers, whether it was breakfast this morning with the 136th CSSB, or lunch this afternoon with a couple of guys or dinner tonight.”

For some of the Soldiers, this was the first time they had met Howell since beginning their assignment with the 1st AD RSSB.

“I am meeting them for the first time,” Howell said. “You never get two chances to make a first impression, so I am trying to make an excellent impression here because sometimes I trip over myself. Most of the time the Soldiers are just glad to see you. The guys yesterday said, ‘You’re the first person we’ve seen since we’ve been here, other than the colonel.’ So, it feels good. I’m functioning with a purpose. In chaplain school, it’s called a ministry of presence; you just show up, just get in the atmosphere of where your Soldiers are and just be there. You don’t really have to say a whole lot or do a whole lot – just hang out, ask questions and be available for someone who might want to talk.”

Chaplains provide more than ministry and religious services to Soldiers.

“It was uplifting. It was nice to see somebody from the command, other than the command team,” said Staff Sgt. Donavon Jones, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD RSSB, and a native of St. Elmo, Ill. “I always enjoy talking to the chaplain because he is always uplifting. He always manages to find a positive in a situation where you’re not typically looking at the positive, when you are just looking at the negative.”

The Soldiers appreciated that the chaplain took the time to come and see them.

“It’s nice to know that the chaplain is out there doing his rounds too, to make sure that everyone’s well-being is being taken care of,” Jones said.