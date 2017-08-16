AFSBn-Afghanistan bids farewell to commander

By Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Brigade Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Soldiers and civilians assigned to the Army Field Support Battalion-Afghanistan “Blacksmith,” 401st Army Field Support Brigade, bid farewell to their commander during a change of command ceremony here Aug. 3.

More than 100 Soldiers, civilians and contractors attended the change of command ceremony, where Lt. Col. Danny L. Robinson relinquished command of the AFSBn-Afghanistan to Lt. Col. Brian Knieriem.

“It has been 373 days since being in country,” Robinson said. “There were days that I counted to the end, but not nearly as many days as the Blacksmith team made count across the Combined Joint Operation Area-Afghanistan.”

Robinson addressed the Soldiers, civilians, contractors and his guests, thanking all for his success as the battalion commander and for their support.

“It’s been a true pleasure serving the First Team (1st Theater Sustainment Command),” Robinson said.

Robinson also thanked Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, for his support. The AFSBn-Afghanistan and the 1st AD RSSB work hand-in-hand to complete tough logistical issues across the CJOA-A.

“Col. Lalor, thank you for the guidance and adding us as part of the Muleskinner wagon train,” Robinson said.

During his tenure, Robinson’s battalion modernized vehicles for U.S. military and coalition forces and provided materiel support to more than 22 locations across Afghanistan. Through the technical and tactical skill of his command, Soldiers, civilians, contractors and coalition forces were able to drive upgraded vehicles, communicate on tactical radios, utilize properly functioning weapons and have computers and printing capabilities.

“Under Lt. Col. Robinson’s watch, this battalion worked tirelessly to integrate and synchronize all of the Army Materiel Command’s capabilities to the Army, joint and coalition forces within the CJOA-A,” said Col. Carmelia J. Scott-Skillern, commander, 401st AFSB.

The AFSBn-Afghanistan is a battalion that consists of more than 2,500 Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and contractors, and has its headquarters at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

“You have provided mission command of two logistic task force elements, two brigade logistic support teams, the maintenance contact teams and seven maintenance support teams that provided the Army enterprise sustainment to all units in the battlespace, as well as to the theater reserve force set, route clearance package and engineer equipment park,” Scott-Skillern said.

Scott-Skillern thanked Robinson for fostering a positive command climate and for treating his team with dignity and respect.

Robinson will continue his service near Washington, D.C., where he will work in logistical operations across the Department of the Army.

After Scott-Skillern completed her closing comments, Knieriem had a few words for the Soldiers, civilians, contractors and guests.

“Thank you Lt. Col. Robinson for your outstanding transition,” Knieriem said during his opening remarks as the new AFSBn-Afghanistan commander.

“To the Soldiers and civilians of the AFSBn-Afghanistan family, thank you for the warm welcome,” Knieriem said. “I know that I will be counting on each of you to ensure we lead this organization well with dignity and respect. I would be remised if I did not mention our support networks back home, our families who keep us going every day.”

As the ceremony ended, Knieriem made one final statement.

“Team, my philosophy is simple and only five words: ‘Do what’s right; support others,’” Knieriem said. “Thank you and I am looking forward to meeting and working with each of you on the many challenges ahead.”