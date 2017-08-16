1st AD RSSB train, advise, assist for fuel operations in Afghanistan

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

KABUL, Afghanistan – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade trained, advised and assisted the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces on proper fuel operations and fuel testing here Aug. 9.

The mission was part of an ongoing partnership to ensure the fuel distributed in Afghanistan meets the quality standards, and to teach the ANDSF personnel proper fuel operation procedures.

“They were very excited and eager to have classes and to expand their knowledge of fuel operations that we are giving them,” said Staff Sgt. Luis Rivera, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 894th Quartermaster Company, 136th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 1st AD RSSB. “It is very rewarding for us, and that gives us the motivation to keep doing this mission and keep going.”

The end state of the fuel mission is to help the ANDSF to sustain fuel operations on their own.

“Our mission is to (train, advise and assist) the ANDSF on fuel operations,” Rivera said. “Our main goal, at the end, is to create a school house for the ANSDF so they can become qualified as petroleum supply specialists for the Afghanistan National Army. We observed how they conduct fuel operations and how we can fix or adjust the way they perform fuel operations.”

The testing of the fuel is to help ensure it is to standard and will not damage equipment.

“It should help that the ANDSF will have full control of their fuel,” Rivera said. “They are able to test it to make sure that the fuel they are receiving is the right one and at the same time conduct fuel operations and maintain the type of fuel they are receiving.”

The advisory fuel team (AFT) learned from the ANDSF on how they conduct fuel operations.

“It is very interesting,” Rivera said. “They are very knowledgeable. The ANDSF have their own way of doing things, and you learn from them. It is rewarding because you gain knowledge from them that you would never expect. They are very helpful, and they are always available to get the training and get better at their profession.”

Personnel also taught the AFT the importance of safety and preventive maintenance checks and services when conducting fuel operations with the ANDSF.

“I want to teach the ANDSF proper PMCS and safety,” said Staff Sgt. Carlton Jones, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 894th QM Co. “Safety is one of the first trainings that we teach our AFTs to conduct with the ANDSF. We do a site visit, and then we do a safety mission to make them better aware of safety. We also teach them about personal protective equipment such as gloves, splash-proof goggles and proper clothing. The more we teach them about safety, the lower the risk of actual incidents.”

The AFT showed the ANDSF how to use a water detection kit to check for water contaminates at one of their fuel distribution points and will now be able to train other ANDSF Soldiers on the process.

With missions like these, the ANDSF will have a better understanding of how to use the water detection kits to check for water contaminants in their fuel.