1st AD RSSB manages air assets Fixed, rotary wing aircraft a big sustainment commodity

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 17, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Juan Roman, a mobility officer from Puerto Rico, and his six-Soldier team, run one of the biggest commodities for sustainment operations for the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade in Afghanistan: fixed and rotary wing operations in the Combined Joint Operation Area-Afghanistan.

These aircraft are the primary method of transport for personnel and equipment in and around the U.S. Central Command area of operations, and as one of the aerial transportation assets available in the CJOA-A, they are vital to the sustainment operation.

With the demand of support for the civilian and military personnel and equipment that falls outside the green air’s (military) asset area of support, leaders make contract air available to provide that needed support due to the limited availability of ground support.

“Our mission in the rotary wing section is to provide sustainment operations throughout the CJOA-A, by means of aerial support,” said Staff Sgt. Lavern Mayhew, transportation management coordinator for the rotary wing sections, 1st AD RSSB. “We move both personnel and equipment for resupply, deploying and redeploying or for general movement around the battlefield.”

These Soldiers manage multiple types of aircraft and their movement across the battlefield.

“The rotary wing section manages more than 10 helicopters currently dispersed in three different locations to facilitate transportation support within the CJOA-A seven days a week,” said Roman, the mobility officer and fixed and rotary wing officer in charge for the 1st AD RSSB. “We currently have helicopters in Train, Advise and Assist Command-East and TAAC-South, all capable of transporting personnel and cargo via internal load and sling load.”

With Afghanistan being so mountainous, cargo and personnel can maneuver across the country by efficiently using air assets.

“Rotary wing, which is contracted air, is the primary means and most efficient form of transportation available for getting personnel and equipment throughout the CJOA-A,” Mayhew said. “Managing the rotary wing assets allows the commander to successfully conduct sustainment operations.”

Roman and his team not only manage rotary wing operations, but also the fixed wing operations in theater. Staff Sgt. Jeffryan Atenta, noncommissioned officer in charge and load planner, and Spc. Camilla Algarin, air-movement request manager and retrograde cargo planner, manage these operations.

“The fixed wing section manages the C-130J model aircraft, which facilitate direct support movement of personnel, palletized cargo and rolling stocks,” Roman said. “The C-130J aircraft in TAAC-East support movements to all the fixed wing capable airfields in the CJOA-A, and possess a 40,000 pound payload capacity.”

The 1st AD RSSB’s rotary and fixed wing operations are the most sought-after capabilities in theater because they enable supported commanders with the ability to expedite personnel and equipment within 48 hours from notification in support of their ongoing missions.

“Our sections also provide direct airlift support to emerging requirements in support of the Resolute Support commander, the U.S. Forces Afghanistan commander and the 1st AD RSSB commander’s priorities,” Roman said.

These helicopters have the ability to travel to some of the most austere environments in Afghanistan. Helicopters have one capability that most fixed wing aircraft do not have, and that is, unlike fixed wing aircraft, they do not have to land on a runway. This allows the delivery of personnel and cargo specifically to those locations without having to transfer through multiple aircraft to get to that location.

Although these assets are available throughout the CJOA-A, nothing can happen without the planning and execution of the fixed and rotary wing operations sections.

“Prior to the movement of personnel and cargo, requests are submitted via the Effective Visible Execution System,” Mayhew said. “We review each request the day prior to the movement date to ensure that we have all the necessary details that would allow rotary wing operation to support the request.”

The rotary wing section receives and reviews all the requests, corrects discrepancies with the requestors, splits the requirements between two contracts to develop a concept of support for air movements, books all the personnel and equipment onto the aircrafts based on the concept of support and serves as a liaison to all the Helicopter Landing Zones in theater.

However, Roman said the fixed wing section receives and reviews all the requests, corrects discrepancies with the requesting units, designs the aircraft’s route based on the requests, generates the load plans and passenger manifests for each mission, coordinates directly with the Air Force Air Mobility Division to de-conflict routes with other missions and serves as a liaison to all the supported units and aerial ports in theater.

Mayhew said the job can be demanding, both in the planning and execution phases, due to the necessity to maintain good oversight and control of rotary and fixed wing operations. That success depends heavily on the interaction between the customers and the Soldiers providing customer services.

Soldiers such as Sgt. Jimmy Porter, a human resources specialist and rotary wing cargo manager, Pfc. Billy Putts, a motor transport operator, and Pfc. Lorenzo Johnson, a transportation management coordinator, and air movement request managers for the 1st AD RSSB, have maintained a professional attitude on a daily basis and have gone above and beyond to ensure the brigade is using the rotary wing assets to their full capabilities, Mayhew said.

With the busy schedule of moving cargo and personnel around the battlefield, the team must ensure they are tracking every movement of the aircraft.

“The Direct Support-Appointed C-130J supports with approximately four missions a week, with an average of seven legs per mission,” Roman said. “Our rotary wing aircraft collectively support multiple missions weekly, each one conducting several legs a day. Both rotary and fixed wing aircraft can transport personnel, equipment and all classes of supply.”

With these assets readily available, Soldiers can conduct sustainment operations day and night and in austere environments where Soldiers, civilians and contactors need support for the ever-changing demanding mission of the 1st AD RSSB.

“Fixed and rotary wing operations allow the commander to successfully provide expedited distribution support, increase operational readiness rates and maintain combat power,” Roman said.