The ‘Legion’ holds change of responsibility ceremony

By 2nd Lt. Alaura Walz, 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 10, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery “Legion,” 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Mario F. Guerrero and his family, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Richard C. Pyles, Jr., and his family, during a change of responsibility ceremony at 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Field July 20.

During the ceremony, Guerrero and Pyles passed the noncommissioned officer sword, which signifies the passing of the history, traditions, accomplishments and responsibility from the outgoing command sergeant major to the incoming. With this transition, the unit’s legacies are passed along and represent the building blocks for future performance and achievements

Lt. Col. Scott W. McLellan, commander, 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., facilitated the passing of the sword, and afterward thanked Guerrero – using only six words to reflect their past 18 months of command together.

“As I reflected on our time together and his time in the unit, I realized that all the support and service he gave to the unit can simply be broken down to two distinct phrases. Those two phrases are: ‘Let’s do this’ and ‘I got this.’ Six simple words, but a world of meaning to me.”

Guerrero and his family are moving across post so he can become an instructor for the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. Before he becomes an instructor, however, he will spend a year completing a master’s degree at USASMA through Pennsylvania State University. After multiple duty stations and multiple moves, Guerrero, his wife Raquel and their children are excited to have more time to spend as a family. During his speech, Guerrero thanked the Soldiers and the leaders of the Legion.

“All that we have accomplished we have accomplished together; the credit goes to the Legion. I could not have asked for a harder working unit. I thank Lt. Col. McLellan for not only being a great leader, but for being a great friend to myself and my family throughout our time in command,” Guerrero said.

McLellan congratulated Pyles on taking on the responsibilities of being the command’s senior enlisted adviser and welcomed his family. The battalion is ready to fight and ready to win, McLellan reminded Pyles.

“We are ready to start training to take this battalion to the next level of Patriot operations. I hope you are ready too … I can already see you have a warrior spirit and are an equally selfless (Pyles) family. I am excited to get started,” McLellan said.

Pyles comes to the Legion from a deployment in Kuwait where he served as the operations sergeant major for 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, at Fort Sill, Okla., before attending the USASMA and graduating. He thanked Brig. Gen. Christopher L. Spillman, commander, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley; command sergeant major, 32nd AAMDC, Col. Shana E. Peck, commander, 11th ADA Bde., and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Albright, command sergeant major, 11th ADA Bde., for the opportunity and the privilege to lead the unit. Then he spoke directly to the Legion.

“I believe that actions speak louder than any words … It is what we accomplish together as a team that will leave an impact on the legacy of this battalion,” Pyles said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”