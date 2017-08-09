A Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), provides security during a simulated force-on-force training exercise during the Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 at Fort Bliss July 15. For more on NIE, see below, as well as pages 4A, 5A, 6A and 10A. Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Garcia Bibian, 55th Combat Camera.
August 9, 2017
