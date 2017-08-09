Fort Hood’s 57th ESB participates in TRILOS test at NIE 17.2

By Valerie Meverden, Mission Command Test Directorate, U.S. Army Operational Test Command Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, AUg. 10, 2017)

MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – Communications Soldiers were able to see, touch and use the new Terrestrial Transmission Line Of Sight Radio straight out of the box in a test environment here July 11 through 30.

“Everyone was very onboard from brigade on down; especially battalion (unit leaders) were excited to get the training first,” said 1st Lt. Bianca R. Castillo, commander, Company C, 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

The TRILOS, an upgrade from the current High Capacity Line Of Sight radio, is an easy-to-transport, high-capacity radio that will improve expeditionary methods of Army units, while combating the increased risks of operating its tactical network in satellite denied scenarios.

Approximately 45 Soldiers assigned to Co. C were hand-selected for TRILOS New Equipment Training April 24 to June 2, allowing other members of the brigade to focus on preparing for operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., and the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

“The radio is great,” said 1st Sgt. Michael F. Doyle. “It’s got a line-of-sight backbone that can push the data the Army wants, especially the video feeds. The amount of data it can push is more than anything else I’ve ever used.”

The U.S. Army Operational Test Command’s TRILOS test noncommissioned officer-in-charge participated in his third initial operational test of the radio. “The overall design of TRILOS in supporting its mission is good,” said Sgt. 1st Class Shelby R. Schoolcraft, and by incorporating the HCLOS radio, the TRILOS will be even better.

The 57th ESB’s Co. C used HCLOS during its last deployment. Their expertise, and the uniqueness of their missions, made them the ideal test unit for the TRILOS Radio test.

Leaders from across the Army had the opportunity to observe the 57th ESB employing the system under realistic combat conditions, and while often facing rough weather conditions, Co. C tested the limits and capabilities of the TRILOS during the operational test.

OTC ensures every piece of equipment is operationally tested prior to Soldiers receiving it. Soldiers are OTC’s ultimate customers, who depend on OTC to effectively test the equipment they will use to fight and win.

Soldiers of test units provide OTC feedback on tested equipment so improvements can be made on the current and planned systems Soldiers will use to defend our nation.

Leaders designed the NIE to assist the Army in keeping pace with the advances in communications technologies and to support readiness by delivering integrated network and mission command capabilities. OTC annually participates in Soldier system-of-systems training and testing exercises at NIE.