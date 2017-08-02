Sgt. Jesse Schloesser, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, applies a tourniquet during the Situational Training Exercise event of the Blackjack Warrior Competition at the McGregor Range Complex, N.M., July 24. The command holds the annual competition to determine which top officer, noncommissioned officer, Soldier and career counselor will move on to compete at the U.S. Forces Command competition later this year. For more on this story, see page 8A. Photo by Sgt. Aura E. Conejos 32nd AAMDC Public Affairs.
