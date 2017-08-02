August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month

By Fernando Villalobos, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2017)

Terrorism is an enduring, persistent, worldwide threat to our nation and our Army around the world.

Antiterrorism is the defensive element of our fight against terrorists and homegrown violent extremists.

Members of our Army must seek knowledge of the threats and maintain heightened awareness to detect terrorist activities. These actions are critical to sustain vigilance and successfully provide the advanced warning needed to defend against the full range of terrorist tactics. August is the Army’s Antiterrorism Awareness Month. The intent is to instill Army-wide heightened awareness and vigilance to prevent terrorist attacks and protect Army personnel and critical resources from acts of terrorism.

Focus areas for this year’s awareness month include:

1. Recognize and report suspicious activity with emphasis on implementation of iWATCH Army and iSALUTE.

“See Something. Say Something!” This is a call for action. It encourages and empowers members of the community to remain aware of suspicious activity in their immediate surroundings and report that activity to appropriate law enforcement authorities. When people identify suspicious behavior or activity, they should report the following information to the military police at 744-2115 as soon as possible.

– Whom did you see? (description of people and vehicles)

– What activity did you see?

– When did activity occur?

– Where did activity occur?

– Why do you think it is suspicious?

– Provide pictures from cell phone (if possible).

Submit iSALUTE reports at https://www.inscom.army.mil/isalute/.

2. Understand the threat associated with violent extremism.

Violent extremism poses a critical threat to the United States, for the homeland and the U.S. military operations overseas. Acts of violent extremism undermine the rule of law and the protection of human and civil rights. The threat is not limited to a single political, religious or ideological background. Samples of extremist groups include: white supremists, black separatists, anti-immigration groups, sovereign citizens, eco-terrorists, jihadists, anti-Muslim groups and others. Regardless of the motivation, violent extremism can have devastating effects on both civilian and military communities alike (as evidenced by the attacks at Fort Hood, Texas, and Washington Navy Yard, among others).

3. Rules associated with ownership and use of unmanned aerial systems

With the proliferation of unmanned aerial systems, often called UAS, across the country, come security concerns. They have been used to transport illegal materials across the border and conduct surveillance. Terrorists have also experimented attaching weapons and other dangerous items for attacks at public gatherings. The FAA says UAS are aircrafts, not toys, making operators subject to aviation laws and guidelines. All UAS:

– Must have registration and markings (required for all UAS greater than 0.55 pounds).

– Must not endanger persons or property on the ground.

– Must give way to, and not interfere with, manned aircraft.

– Must comply with all flight restrictions and temporary flight restrictions.

– Are subject to legal enforcement for careless or reckless operation.

Remember: Fort Bliss is a “No Drone Zone” and any suspicious activity observed should be reported immediately. If you see a drone or other UAS, try to provide as detailed a description as possible.

4. Social media safety

Social media is a big part of our lives and helps to share information. Don’t share information you don’t want to become public. Someone might target you for working in the Army, so be cautious when listing your job, military organization, education and contact information. Providing too much information in your profile can leave you exposed to people who want to steal your identity or other critical information. If you detect a cyber-security breach or takeover of your social media site, report it immediately.

Community awareness booths will be set up at Freedom Crossing Aug. 7, 21 and 23 during lunch hours to hand out awareness materials on these topics.