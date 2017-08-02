32nd AAMDC blackjack competition: Coming down to the wire almost too close to call

By Sgt. Aura E. Conejos, 32nd AAMDC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2017)

McGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – The annual 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Blackjack Warrior Competition held here July 23 through 28 literally came down to the wire.

One Soldier hit the wire during the low crawl at the Air Assault Course and had to restart. Another came down the weaver obstacle a mere two seconds shy of his closest competitor. That’s what it took to determine the first and second place competitors.

“It was literally the difference between that competitor winning or not,” said Master Sgt. Les Jackson, the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack senior noncommissioned officer assigned to the 32nd AAMDC and the noncommissioned officer in charge of this year’s competition.

The top officer, NCO, Soldier and career counselor from each of the division’s four brigades and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery convened for a grueling five-day assessment of their overall Soldier competencies.

Competitors learned they had to keep from walking one step too slow and watch the time it took for their feet to hit the ground. They had to stay in it 24/7.

The events consisted of a Situational Training Exercise, which included warrior tasks and battle drills, an Army Physical Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons assembly, a 12-mile road march, an M-16 weapons qualification, combatives, a written exam, an Army Service Uniform inspection followed by a board presentation, and finally, the timed Air Assault Course.

In the end, 1st Lt. Evan Taylor, assigned to the 108th ADA Bde., Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was the competition’s top officer; Staff Sgt. Mitchel Smith Sr., assigned to the 11th ADA Bde., Fort Bliss, was the competition’s top career counselor; Sgt. Kelton Sphaler, assigned to the 69th ADA Bde., Fort Hood, Texas, was the competition’s top NCO; and Spc. Daniel Donahue, assigned to the 31st ADA Bde., Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was the competition’s top Soldier. Senior staff in the command also recognized Donahue for pushing beyond his limits.

“I think overall they all performed outstanding,” Jackson said. “All throughout the competition, as I was calculating scores at the end of the day, there was never such a time when there was more than a five-point gap between the first person and the last person.”

These Soldiers will move on to represent the division at U.S. Army Forces Command’s competition, scheduled in late August.

Col. Alan Wiernicki, deputy commanding general, 32nd AAMDC, shared feedback from the commanding general, Brig. Gen. Christopher Spillman, that highlighted the competitors’ demonstration of the warrior ethos of the Soldiers Creed and the NCO Creed.

Being a warrior and a member of a team, disciplined, tough, proficient and competent in completing the mission and ensuring the welfare of Soldiers, is what the competition was all about, Wiernicki said.

“We saw the words of these creeds out there on display with each of you this week, whether it was the PT test or combatives or this morning at the Air Assault Course,” Wiernicki said. “That’s what it means to be a Soldier, a noncommissioned officer, an officer in our Army.”

For the senior leaders involved in the planning and execution, the competition recognized the true warriors with enough grit to withstand the duration of what the week had to offer.

“What a great way to end the week … (to) recognize great performers in the command,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, senior enlisted adviser, 32nd AAMDC, during the awards ceremony Friday. “From being the new guy, what a great event to meet a representation of the Soldiers, NCOs, and officers that we have. Very impressive.”