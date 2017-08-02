11th ADA THAAD intercepts test target, again

By Leah Garton , Missile Defense Agency:

(El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2017)

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Soldiers assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Bliss conducted a successful missile defense test Sunday using the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 air-launched a medium-range target ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean. The THAAD weapon system located at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska, detected, tracked and intercepted the target.

The test, designated Flight Experiment THAAD (FET)-01, was conducted to gather threat data from a THAAD interceptor in flight.

“In addition to successfully intercepting the target, the data collected will allow MDA to enhance the THAAD weapon system, our modeling and simulation capabilities, and our ability to stay ahead of the evolving threat,” said Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, MDA director.

Soldiers assigned to the 11th ADA Bde. conducted launcher, fire control and radar operations using the same procedures they would use in an actual combat scenario. Soldiers operating the equipment were not aware of the actual target launch time.

This was the 15th successful intercept in 15 tests for the THAAD weapon system.

The THAAD element provides a globally-transportable, rapidly-deployable capability to intercept ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during their final, or terminal, phase of flight. THAAD is strictly a defensive weapon system. The system uses hit-to-kill technology where kinetic energy destroys the incoming target.

The mission of the MDA is to develop and deploy a layered ballistic missile defense system to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies and friends from ballistic missile attacks of all ranges in all phases of flight.

Find additional information about all elements of the ballistic missile defense system at https://www.mda.mil.