Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 improves unit readiness

By Staff Sgt. Sean Callahan, 40th Public Affairs Detachment:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 27, 2017)

The 526th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, conducted Convoy Escort Team training during Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 here July 14.

The priority for all Army units is to build decisive action readiness and enable Army forces to rapidly deploy. NIE 17.2 enhances unit readiness by providing rigorous Soldier-led operational training opportunities.

“Being able to conduct Convoy Escort Team training is extremely valuable for the battalion. Our goal is to develop 11 lethal vehicle crews,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Hollifiele, senior enlisted adviser, 526th BSB.

NIE training anticipates fighting operationally in challenged domains. Strike Soldiers are preparing to operate in degraded conditions to test their equipment and tactics.

“Here at Fort Bliss, we have an eight-kilometer live – fire training course that will allow two to five vehicles the ability to train on five engagement areas, which feature both mounted and dismounted targets,” Hollifiele said.

Convoy Escort Team training is a gunnery program that enables sustainment units to train and deploy convoy escort teams. The program participants become more proficient at implementing tactical procedures for direct combat using their assigned weapons to survive in any area of operations.

The training enables units to bring intense, accurate and deadly fire on enemy targets.

“This training really helps the drivers understand the importance of vehicle intervals, spacing, distance and communicating effectively,” said Spc. Kristin Cloyd, a motor transport operator assigned to Company A, 526th BSB.

Future warfare will involve transporting, fighting and sustaining a geographically dispersed Army and joint and multinational forces over long and contested distances, likely into an opposed environment and possibly against a technologically sophisticated and numerically superior enemy, she said.