1st AD RSSB travels to Southeast Afghanistan

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July. 27, 2017)

SOUTHEAST AFGHANISTAN – The 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade’s command team conducted a battlefield circulation here July 19.

Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD RSSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, command sergeant major, 1st AD RSSB, traveled to locations throughout the southeastern part of the country to speak with Soldiers who support the brigade and its mission.

“Battlefield circulations help to remind Soldiers that their leadership cares about them,” said 1st Lt. Ian Keysuhr, transportation officer, 77th Movement Control Team, 746th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 1st AD RSSB. “When you have Soldiers spread out across an entire country or theater it can be easy to feel forgotten. It also allows the commander to see operations firsthand so he or she can make effective change.”

During the visit, Lalor and Howard wanted to know more about their day-to-day operations and missions.

“Often times when you have a specific mission you focus just on the task at hand and this can cause tunnel vision in regards to your impact on the overall mission or operation,” Keysuhr said. “Battlefield circulations allow the commander to not only put things into big picture perspective for us, but also inform us on what additional assets we have in the area of operation to assist us.”

With Soldiers under the 1st AD RSSB spread across the Combined Joint Operations Area- Afghanistan, Lalor and Howard visited multiple forward operating bases.

“Battlefield circulation allows the leaders to get a visualization of their Soldier’s operations and ability to execute the requirements at hand,” said 1st Lt. Elaine Rosa, transportation officer, 746th CSSB. “It allows the FOB personnel to understand the commander’s intent for commodities and to align their sustainment efforts with larger Task Force needs.”

Rosa also said the discussion about the FOB’s development and challenges with the brigade command team allowed her to understand that some of the challenges at her location are task force wide and not isolated to her location.

With Soldiers at the forefront of the mission, these men and women serve and support the 1st AD RSSB and its evolving and challenging mission.

“Having eyes on Soldiers in the field is really the only way to get the whole picture for a commander,” Keysuhr said. “He or she (the commander) can get reports on operations but that doesn’t show him or her what the living and working conditions are really like. It also lets a commander put a face to the names of his or her Soldiers.”

The mission of each forward logistic element is different, so with a shared understanding the mission will help establish a more effective operation.

“Battlefield circulation allows the command team to understand and experience the FLE’s work,” Rosa said. “It also allows for a better understanding of the limitations and assets that each FLE is working with and the command team is able to provide specific feedback based on each FOB’s capabilities. The visit was helpful and allowed the FLE personnel to provide information to the command team, as well as discuss concerns and the support needed for ongoing operations.”

With Soldiers being the number one priority, the commanders and command sergeants major wanted to ensure the Soldiers had everything they need to ensure they can safely complete each mission at hand.

“I felt our visit from the brigade command team was extremely beneficial from a morale and an operational standpoint,” Keysuhr said.