Public affairs Soldier keeps family and friends informed

By Command Sgt. Maj. Jason C. Porras, Special Troops Battalion, 1st AD RSSB:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, a public affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, has covered the majority of the brigade’s Special Troops Battalion events during the current deployment.

I first met Schmiett when we conducted our first battlefield circulation of units that are located on Bagram Airfield. The first thing I noticed was that Schmiett appeared to be a seasoned public affairs NCO who seemed to have been doing his job for years. He is good at what he does. As soon as the battalion command team departed an aircraft or vehicle, he raced ahead approximately 50 meters to capture us enroute to our destination. He captures myself and my battalion commander, Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, interacting with our Soldiers at many locations, highlighting the importance of their missions. Meanwhile, his mission routinely goes under the radar.

He has covered numerous battlefield circulations in support of the battalion – promotions, reenlistments and other interactions with deployed Soldiers. He has traveled all over the country of Afghanistan, so I asked what his thoughts were on Soldiers being ready for their missions and how he viewed their morale.

“Every Soldier that I have had interactions with have proven time and again that they are prepared for any situation that might arise,” Schmiett said. “I have been particularly impressed with the National Guard units that I have interacted with. The morale of the Soldiers is always very high, and they are always very excited to see leadership from the higher headquarters.”

Additionally, Schmiett isn’t a “seasoned pro” when it comes to being a public affairs NCO. He’s only been doing this particular job for three months. Schmiett is a recent reclassification into this military occupational specialty, transferring from the Military Police Corps.

“I honestly believe that I have one of the best jobs in the Army. Every day I have a different mission, covering a different aspect of Army life,” said Schmiett when asked how he likes his current MOS compared to his previous one. “Constantly moving around keeps my life interesting and always keeps me on my toes. I don’t ever have a feeling that my life is on repeat and I feel as though that is rare in the Army. I loved being a military police officer, and I will always have the most utmost respect for what those Soldiers have to deal with every day.”

Public affairs Soldiers are typically behind the camera, so I’d like to highlight just some of the areas in which Schmiett, a native of Puyallup, Washington, who also claims Sandy, Utah, as home, has contributed to keeping family and friends back home abreast of what Soldiers are doing while they are deployed.

“Being able to travel with the different command teams is always very interesting. It is amazing to see them go to such great lengths to show appreciation for their Soldiers across the area of operation,” Schmiett said. “I have also really enjoyed traveling to different locations by myself. It allows me to keep proving myself as a young journalist.”

“One event that I particularly enjoyed covering was the hard drop over Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. I had originally traveled there to cover another event, but when that event was canceled, I had to find something else to cover. I just so happened to be introduced to the Soldiers that would be preparing the drop. I only graduated from the school-house back in April, and two months later I am sitting on an airfield taking pictures of a plane dropping cargo boxes with parachutes attached to them, and that is something that I will always remember,” Schmiett said.