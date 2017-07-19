Combat Aviation Brigade holds mass reenlistment ceremony

By Staff Sgt. Tanjie Daniels, CAB, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, held a mass reenlistment ceremony July 10, in which 27 Iron Eagle Soldiers raised their right hand, swore an oath and continued their service as active duty Soldiers. With these Soldiers continuing to serve, the brigade’s number of reenlistments for the fiscal year rose to 300.

During the reenlistment ceremony, Soldiers must reaffirm the enlistment oath they took when first joining the Army.

Col. Thomas O’Connor, commander, CAB, 1st AD, had the privilege of administering the oath of enlistment to those Soldiers.

“It was very humbling to preside over the ceremony,” O’Connor said. “It’s pretty awesome that our young Soldiers are willing to reaffirm their commitment to our nation and its values, and for that I am very grateful.”

There are many reasons Soldiers choose to stay in the military, some for job security, bonuses, choice of duty station, or just the honor and pride of serving their country to name a few. Whatever the reason may be, these Soldiers made the decision to extend their service to their country.

Sgt. Timothy Sanders, a Black Hawk repairer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, CAB, 1st AD, said he enjoys his job and he likes the security the military provides.

“I’m a technical inspector so I oversee repairs on helicopters and make sure all the work is done right,” Sanders said. “I reenlisted because I really love what I do; it gives me a sense of pride.”

O’Connor spoke about what reenlistments mean to the Army.

“I think our Army lives on reenlistment,” O’ Connor said. “Perhaps more than ever we need our great Soldiers to continue to serve. Our success of our all-volunteer force depends on us keeping the best of the best, the most experienced technicians and the leaders that are of the highest caliber.”

Although a commissioned officer or commissioned warrant officer has to administer the oath, Soldiers get to choose who administers the oath.

“The reenlistment time, location and officer, is the Soldier’s choice,” said Sgt. Maj. Ericka D. Holloway, command career counselor, 1st Armored Division Post Retention. “The mass reenlistment conducted by the brigade commander speaks volumes about the overall unit.”