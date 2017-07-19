CBRN training: for worldwide operations

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

The 204th Military Intelligence Battalion must be ready for any mission. To maintain maximum readiness, Soldiers train to prepare for cold weather, hot weather and everything in between. The unit conducts a lot of specialized training, but also makes sure Soldiers are well-versed on basic Soldier tasks.

“We train as we fight, and we never know where we’re going to go next, so if we go to any of our forward locations, the heat replicates like true battlefield conditions,” said Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Hallowell, the battalion operations sergeant. “These are common Soldier tasks that the Soldiers need to know to keep themselves safe on the battlefield.”

About 70 Soldiers recently completed chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the Tobin Wells training area here June 22. Soldiers went through the gas chamber, where they donned masks and practiced being in an environment simulating the presence of chemical agents.

The Texas heat improved the training – moisture such as sweat reacts with the compound 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, or CS gas, and creates a burning sensation, heightening the discomfort.

“It starts to get hot in there and the capsules make your skin burn, your skin irritated, but it’s not too bad. It’s actually harmless but it burns pretty bad,” said Sgt. Torrey Canady, a CBRN specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 204th MI Bn.

The 204th MI Bn. has a unique mission, and Soldiers train for many types of scenarios and locations.

“For our unit, we have four missions on four different continents, and we’re about to pick up a fifth,” Canady said. “So this training is essential because you never know what’s going on and the Soldiers have to be prepared in case of a chemical hazard. We always want to keep them trained up.”

Units conduct gas chamber training annually to build the Soldiers’ confidence in the mask, and make them familiar with donning the mask quickly.

“It teaches them proper technique of storing the mask, placing it on the proper way, using the proper mechanisms in the proper time,” Canady said. “Time is important in a real-life situation if you want to make sure you’re safe.”

Soldiers have just 10 seconds to get the mask out of its case, onto their face and clear it.

“This mask is so awesome; I couldn’t smell anything. I could breathe the whole time. I have full confidence that I could do it and this mask would protect me,” said Pfc. Braiana Brodus, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Support Company, 204th MI Bn. “It’s important because when you’re out there, you never know what could happen.”

The gas got stronger as the training progressed. Soldiers took off their masks inside the chamber to learn what the exposure would feel like without it – some called out the Soldier’s Creed or even braved a few pushups. As they left the building, Soldiers flapped their arms to disperse the gas particles as their eyes streamed and noses ran. The gas affects some more than others.

“Honestly, it’s not as bad as basic. It feels refreshing, honestly,” Brodus said.

While refreshing might not be how everyone describes it, it’s necessary training that enhances Soldier readiness and prepares them for worldwide operations.