A-2 THAAD successfully intercepts missile target

By 1st Lt. Sarah Brown, Platoon Leader, A-2 ADA THAAD:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

KODIAK, Alaska – Soldiers assigned to Battery A, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, made national and international news last week with a successful flight test that resulted in the interception of an intermediate-range ballistic missile target.

The unit conducted the test July 11 in conjunction with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency and other government organizations.

The mission of A-2 in Alaska was to test the THAAD weapon system outside of the bounds of its original system design. With the growing threat of North Korea, this flight test was more important than ever. Recently, North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong-Un, has been testing more of their ballistic missiles, and each subsequent test has shown a progression in their development program. Part of the reason for this flight test was to determine if the THAAD system is a suitable defense against the advancing missile threat in the Pacific region.

Soldiers from the 11th ADA Bde. conducted launcher, fire control and radar operations using the same procedures they would use in an actual combat scenario, according to the MDA. Soldiers operating the equipment were not aware of the actual target launch time.

To get ready for the mission, A-2 had to prepare for movement and personnel to the same standard as a deployment. For the movement, equipment was loaded via truck and air transport assets.

Most recently, a small team of Soldiers, totaling six from A-2, assisted in loading equipment onto ships at the Port of Tacoma in Washington. Working with the Matson shipping company, those six Soldiers inspected THAAD equipment that arrived at the port. The team was able to answer any questions the Matson employees had about the equipment and the specifications during the load out.

The Initial Coordinating Element team, led by Capt. Thomas Webb, battery commander, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Sarago, battery trainer, were the first to reach the Kodiak test site. In addition to establishing the locations for equipment to emplace, they received some equipment and vehicles from the port at Kodiak and then convoyed it for two hours across the mountainous island to the site.

When called upon to take on this mission, A-2 was prepared and willing to answer the nation’s call. The test flight was a success and demonstrated to the world that THAAD is an integral part of the integrated air and missile defense system.

Soldiers assigned to the unit prepared for the mission while the battalion they’re attached to, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Warriors” Artillery, 11th ADA Bde., was preparing for deployment to the Middle East this spring, showing the versatility of the brigade’s units.

In addition, A-2 THAAD prepared to conduct the test while simultaneously taking on the responsibility of the Global Response Force mission.

To see a video of the test flight from various vantage points, visit the 11th ADA Bde. Facebook page and scroll down to “Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance’s video” posted July 11.