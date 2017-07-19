1st AD takes on mission Outgoing commander: ‘1st AD is so good you don’t need luck’

By Sgt. Von Marie Donato, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, July 20, 2017)

BAGHDAD, Iraq – First Armored Division assumed authority of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve from 1st Infantry Division during a transfer of authority ceremony at Union III, Iraq, July 12.

CJFLCC-OIR is a coalition of 23 regional and international nations that have joined to enable partnered forces to defeat ISIS in Iraq and restore stability and security.

The ceremony marks the end of a nine-month deployment for the “Big Red One” Soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas, and marks the beginning of a new journey for the “Iron Soldiers” from Fort Bliss.

The transition of authority began with the casing of the 1st ID colors and the uncasing of the 1st AD colors.

CJFLCC-OIR has a partnership with the government of Iraq and the Iraqi security forces, which includes the Iraqi army, the Iraqi air force, the Counter Terrorism Service, the federal police and the Kurdish Peshmerga.

“It’s with great assurance that I tell you the coalition is a great team that will continue to conduct operations as a reliable and formidable partner,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, commanding general of 1st ID and Fort Riley and outgoing commander of CJFLCC-OIR. “White’s leadership is exactly what this coalition needs to take the CJFLCC to the next phase of this operation.”

“The Soldiers of 1st AD are proud to join this command and this unified fight against ISIS,” said Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st AD, Fort Bliss and CJFLCC-OIR. “We are ready and committed to the Iraqi security forces, our coalition partners and the mission before us.”

CJFLCC’s mission extends beyond military operations. It also includes the full range of the coalition’s national power, to include diplomatic, informational, economic, law enforcement and other aspects of national power – all in an effort to eliminate ISIS and help provide security to the people of Iraq.

“The 1st ID’s efforts have been keenly instrumental in the success of Iraqi operations to liberate Mosul,” White said.

First AD assumed authority three days before it celebrated its 77th birthday. The Army activated the 1st AD at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on July 15, 1940.

“Ordinarily I would wish you luck, but the 1st AD is so good you don’t need luck,” Martin said.